Book Review: 'Awakened' is a breath of fresh air in the world of modern magic novels

Wilder wakes up one day suddenly able to speak and understand every language. But what seems like a wicked-cool ability turns out to be overwhelming in the endless stream of words flowing through the streets of New York. Fortunately, there’s a tiny coven of witches ready to take Wilder under their wing and help them control their Power.

Upon reading the first few chapters, one might think A. E. Osworth’s sophomore novel, “Awakened,” is about capital-m Magic or trans people or found family. And they wouldn’t be wrong. But it also turns out to be about artificial intelligence and personal growth. Then throw in tarot cards, moral dilemmas and unrequited love.

Dedicated to “everyone who feels betrayed by J.K. Rowling,” this novel is at once very like “Harry Potter” and totally, undeniably its own thing.

“Awakened” is clearly aimed at adults and older teens — the novel has F-bombs, jobs that get in the way of adventures, drag shows and even one spicy sex scene — but it’s told with that nostalgic voice of childhood magic and fantasy stories, in a present-tense that sometimes veers into other realities, paths characters could have gone on, amplifying the fairytale feel.

It takes a couple of chapters to really get going, but after that it’s hard not to get swept up — at first in the mystery and magic, then in the characters.

In “Awakened,” Magic isn’t exactly a science. There are no textbooks or Hogwarts, and everyone’s Power is different: Quibble can rip through time-space, granting him near-teleportation-level travel abilities. Artemis can see Magic, allowing her to pinpoint when a witch has Awakened. And Mary Margaret has a pocket dimension with which she can easily “liberate” items, a power the kleptomaniacal teen can’t help but take immense advantage of.

Osworth personifies their characters through actions, clothes and inner thoughts, like Artemis walking down the street like she’s listening to metal when she is really listening to NPR. Honest near to cruelty, the omniscient narrator often unceremoniously peels a character’s actions back to reveal their psyche and the emotional damage — or healing — that got them there.

Then, in an excellent twist near the end of the first act, we actually meet the narrator. This is not the first nor the last satisfying surprise, but this is about the time the novel shifts from whimsical, funny modern fantasy to creepy, horrific sci-fi.

“Awakened” is a story of enormous heart, and it’s not only for those burned by former literary heroes; it’s also for those who need a reminder of what it’s like to see childlike wonder as an adult navigating a sometimes cruel world. For those who love massively multiplayer role-playing games but are turned off by the rampant misogyny that tends to overtake those spaces. Or, honestly, for people who just want a fresh, modern take on a magical quest. Osworth’s writing is captivating and luscious, full of Easter eggs and savory balance of sensory descriptions, exciting adventure, lifelike dialogue and gratifying revelations.

“Awakened” is set for release Tuesday from Grand Central Publishing.

By DONNA EDWARDS

Associated Press