Today in History: April 25, Spanish-American War declared

Today is Friday, April 25, the 115th day of 2025. There are 250 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On April 25, 1898, the United States Congress declared war against Spain. The 16-week Spanish-American War resulted in an American victory, after which the United States took possession of the Philippines, Puerto Rico and Guam.

Also on this date:

In 1507, a world map produced by German cartographer Martin Waldseemueller contained the first recorded use of the term “America,” in honor of Italian navigator Amerigo Vespucci (veh-SPOO’-chee).

In 1859, ground was broken in Egypt for construction of the Suez Canal.

In 1915, during World War I, Allied soldiers invaded the Gallipoli (guh-LIH’-puh-lee) Peninsula in an unsuccessful attempt to take the Ottoman Empire out of the war.

In 1945, during World War II, delegates from 50 countries opened a conference in San Francisco to create the Charter of the United Nations.

In 1959, the St. Lawrence Seaway opened to commercial traffic, connecting all five Great Lakes to the Atlantic Ocean.

In 1990, the Hubble Space Telescope was deployed in orbit from the space shuttle Discovery. (It was later discovered that the telescope’s primary mirror was flawed, requiring the installation of corrective components to achieve optimal focus.)

In 2014, city officials in Flint, Michigan, changed the source of its water supply to the Flint River in a cost-cutting move. The river water exposed Flint residents to dangerous levels of lead and bacteria, leading to a public health crisis that took five years to resolve.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Al Pacino is 85. Musician-producer Björn Ulvaeus (ABBA) is 80. Actor Talia Shire is 79. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is 63. Actor Hank Azaria is 61. Sportscaster Joe Buck is 56. Actor Gina Torres is 56. Actor Renée Zellweger is 56. Actor Jason Lee is 55. Basketball Hall of Famer Tim Duncan is 49.

By The Associated Press