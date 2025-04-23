Today in History: April 23, Vietnam veterans stage protest at U.S. Capitol

Today is Wednesday, April 23, the 113th day of 2025. There are 252 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On April 23, 1971, hundreds of Vietnam War veterans opposed to the conflict protested by tossing their medals and ribbons over a wire fence constructed in front of the U.S. Capitol.

Also on this date:

In 1635, the Boston Latin School, the first public school in what would become the United States, was established.

In 1898, Spain declared war on the United States, which responded in kind two days later.

In 1940, over 200 people trapped inside a dance hall died in the Rhythm Club Fire in Natchez, Mississippi, one of the deadliest nightclub fires in U.S. history.

In 1988, a federal ban on smoking during domestic airline flights of two hours or less (accounting for 80% of all U.S. flights) went into effect.

In 1993, labor leader Cesar Chavez died in San Luis, Arizona, at age 66.

In 2005, the recently created video-sharing website YouTube uploaded its first clip, “Me at the Zoo,” which showed YouTube co-founder Jawed Karim standing in front of an elephant enclosure at the San Diego Zoo.

In 2007, Boris Yeltsin, Russia’s first popularly elected president, died in Moscow at age 76.

In 2018, a man plowed a rental van into crowds of pedestrians in Toronto, killing 10 people and leaving 16 others hurt. (Alek Minassian was later convicted of 10 counts of murder and sentenced to life in prison.)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Lee Majors is 86. Actor Blair Brown is 79. Actor Joyce DeWitt is 76. Filmmaker-author Michael Moore is 71. Actor Judy Davis is 70. Actor Valerie Bertinelli is 65. Actor-comedian George Lopez is 64. Actor Melina Kanakaredes (kah-nah-kah-REE’-deez) is 58. Actor-wrestler John Cena is 48. Retired MLB All-Star Andruw Jones is 48. Comedian-TV host John Oliver is 48. Actor Kal Penn is 48. Actor-model Jaime King is 46. Singer Taio Cruz is 45. Actor Dev Patel is 35. Model Gigi Hadid is 30. Olympic snowboarding gold medalist Chloe Kim is 25. Prince Louis of Wales is 7.

By The Associated Press