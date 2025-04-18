Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
|1
|Shakira
|$5,677,239
|46,259
|$122.73
|2
|Justin Timberlake
|$1,600,852
|11,909
|$134.42
|3
|Mary J. Blige
|$1,429,486
|10,227
|$139.77
|4
|Chayanne
|$1,362,118
|10,885
|$125.13
|5
|Disturbed
|$1,205,538
|11,924
|$101.10
|6
|Sebastian Maniscalco
|$1,067,302
|11,176
|$95.50
|7
|Cody Johnson
|$1,022,570
|13,344
|$76.63
|8
|Blake Shelton
|$1,006,515
|10,363
|$97.12
|9
|Joaquin Sabina
|$932,742
|8,869
|$105.17
|10
|André Rieu
|$817,046
|8,758
|$93.29
|11
|Elevation Worship
|$641,823
|13,109
|$48.96
|12
|Gabriel Iglesias
|$498,320
|6,577
|$75.77
|13
|Snow Patrol
|$406,489
|5,921
|$68.65
|14
|Forrest Frank
|$359,426
|7,478
|$48.06
|15
|Jan Böhmermann & Das Rundfunk-Tanzorchester
|$351,886
|6,615
|$53.19
|16
|Jerry Seinfeld
|$309,731
|2,406
|$128.72
|17
|Jeff Dunham
|$300,666
|4,847
|$62.03
|18
|“Hits Deep Tour” / TobyMac
|$292,350
|6,993
|$41.80
|19
|Taylor Tomlinson
|$256,969
|3,120
|$82.34
|20
|Jo Koy
|$255,773
|3,618
|$70.69
