Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Shakira $5,677,239 46,259 $122.73 2 Justin Timberlake $1,600,852 11,909 $134.42 3 Mary J. Blige $1,429,486 10,227 $139.77 4 Chayanne $1,362,118 10,885 $125.13 5 Disturbed $1,205,538 11,924 $101.10 6 Sebastian Maniscalco $1,067,302 11,176 $95.50 7 Cody Johnson $1,022,570 13,344 $76.63 8 Blake Shelton $1,006,515 10,363 $97.12 9 Joaquin Sabina $932,742 8,869 $105.17 10 André Rieu $817,046 8,758 $93.29 11 Elevation Worship $641,823 13,109 $48.96 12 Gabriel Iglesias $498,320 6,577 $75.77 13 Snow Patrol $406,489 5,921 $68.65 14 Forrest Frank $359,426 7,478 $48.06 15 Jan Böhmermann & Das Rundfunk-Tanzorchester $351,886 6,615 $53.19 16 Jerry Seinfeld $309,731 2,406 $128.72 17 Jeff Dunham $300,666 4,847 $62.03 18 “Hits Deep Tour” / TobyMac $292,350 6,993 $41.80 19 Taylor Tomlinson $256,969 3,120 $82.34 20 Jo Koy $255,773 3,618 $70.69

