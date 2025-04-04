Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Coldplay $6,288,674 65,604 $95.86 2 Shakira $5,677,239 46,259 $122.73 3 Justin Timberlake $1,595,634 11,664 $136.79 4 Chayanne $1,362,118 10,885 $125.13 5 Jerry Seinfeld / Jim Gaffigan $1,293,629 12,324 $104.96 6 Sebastian Maniscalco $1,045,547 10,890 $96.00 7 Blake Shelton $999,434 10,409 $96.02 8 Joaquin Sabina $932,742 8,869 $105.17 9 Cody Johnson $917,183 11,920 $76.94 10 André Rieu $848,891 9,448 $89.85 11 Elevation Worship $641,823 13,109 $48.96 12 Max Pezzali $639,733 10,198 $62.73 13 Lazza $549,137 9,983 $55.00 14 Gabriel Iglesias $343,983 4,823 $71.31 15 Il Volo $342,763 4,575 $74.92 16 Jan Böhmermann & Das Rundfunk-Tanzorchester $332,343 6,211 $53.50 17 Jeff Dunham $331,415 5,410 $61.25 18 Makyah $311,635 2,667 $116.81 19 Jerry Seinfeld $309,731 2,406 $128.72 20 “Hits Deep Tour” / TobyMac $292,350 6,993 $41.80

