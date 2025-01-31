Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
Sponsored by:
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
|1
|Coldplay
|$7,815,831
|65,751
|$118.87
|2
|Paul McCartney
|$4,174,050
|30,578
|$136.50
|3
|Morat
|$3,896,404
|28,066
|$138.83
|4
|P!NK
|$3,518,995
|20,164
|$174.51
|5
|Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
|$3,063,877
|17,382
|$176.27
|6
|Feid
|$2,814,650
|37,750
|$74.56
|7
|Iron Maiden
|$2,129,909
|26,905
|$79.16
|8
|Usher
|$2,044,794
|12,831
|$159.35
|9
|Dua Lipa
|$1,909,991
|15,086
|$126.60
|10
|Justin Timberlake
|$1,884,431
|11,617
|$162.21
|11
|Jelly Roll
|$1,306,271
|12,983
|$100.61
|12
|Sebastian Maniscalco
|$1,211,561
|12,650
|$95.77
|13
|André Rieu
|$1,073,578
|11,027
|$97.35
|14
|Creed
|$1,020,631
|11,769
|$86.72
|15
|Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
|$996,783
|11,952
|$83.39
|16
|Cyndi Lauper
|$936,070
|9,130
|$102.53
|17
|Little Big Town
|$935,848
|9,371
|$99.87
|18
|Bryan Adams
|$819,398
|11,719
|$69.92
|19
|The World of Hans Zimmer
|$790,338
|9,909
|$79.76
|20
|Trans-Siberian Orchestra
|$631,789
|7,610
|$83.01
For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com