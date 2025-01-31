Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Coldplay $7,815,831 65,751 $118.87 2 Paul McCartney $4,174,050 30,578 $136.50 3 Morat $3,896,404 28,066 $138.83 4 P!NK $3,518,995 20,164 $174.51 5 Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band $3,063,877 17,382 $176.27 6 Feid $2,814,650 37,750 $74.56 7 Iron Maiden $2,129,909 26,905 $79.16 8 Usher $2,044,794 12,831 $159.35 9 Dua Lipa $1,909,991 15,086 $126.60 10 Justin Timberlake $1,884,431 11,617 $162.21 11 Jelly Roll $1,306,271 12,983 $100.61 12 Sebastian Maniscalco $1,211,561 12,650 $95.77 13 André Rieu $1,073,578 11,027 $97.35 14 Creed $1,020,631 11,769 $86.72 15 Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds $996,783 11,952 $83.39 16 Cyndi Lauper $936,070 9,130 $102.53 17 Little Big Town $935,848 9,371 $99.87 18 Bryan Adams $819,398 11,719 $69.92 19 The World of Hans Zimmer $790,338 9,909 $79.76 20 Trans-Siberian Orchestra $631,789 7,610 $83.01

