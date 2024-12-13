Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Coldplay $7,815,831 65,751 $118.87 2 Eagles $5,603,564 16,379 $342.11 3 P!NK $4,255,445 25,946 $164.01 4 Green Day $4,078,182 35,049 $116.36 5 Travis Scott $3,679,878 34,053 $108.06 6 David Gilmour $2,823,052 13,297 $212.29 7 Post Malone $2,519,942 18,786 $134.14 8 Usher $2,474,059 15,103 $163.81 9 Aventura $2,148,416 23,002 $93.40 10 Luis Miguel $2,048,543 12,964 $158.01 11 Peso Pluma $1,881,034 14,035 $134.02 12 Jeff Lynne’s ELO $1,792,942 11,960 $149.91 13 Carín León $1,655,995 11,780 $140.57 14 Sabrina Carpenter $1,650,848 13,725 $120.28 15 Imagine Dragons $1,580,986 17,486 $90.41 16 Hans Zimmer Live $1,574,353 11,092 $141.93 17 Twenty One Pilots $1,449,236 12,128 $119.49 18 Jelly Roll $1,431,490 13,689 $104.57 19 Sebastian Maniscalco $1,358,149 13,092 $103.73 20 Fuerza Regida $1,289,772 13,483 $95.66

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com