Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of May 13, 2024 :

1 Bad Bunny $4,632,089 15,458 $299.64 2 Karol G $4,291,835 37,256 $115.20 3 Eagles $3,300,974 11,249 $293.43 4 Madonna $2,817,274 13,105 $214.96 5 Luis Miguel $2,466,789 20,353 $121.20 6 Olivia Rodrigo $2,043,396 14,182 $144.08 7 Nicki Minaj $2,041,993 12,915 $158.10 8 Los Temerarios $1,481,169 14,155 $104.64 9 Don Omar $1,239,515 10,066 $123.13 10 Tim McGraw $1,125,631 10,378 $108.46 11 Noah Kahan $1,089,037 11,450 $95.10 12 Blake Shelton $1,077,442 10,722 $100.49 13 Mariah Carey $1,036,808 5,262 $197.04 14 Tyler Childers $1,009,650 10,136 $99.61 15 André Rieu $1,003,273 9,944 $100.88 16 Marc Anthony $846,883 7,012 $120.76 17 Ana Gabriel $716,955 9,494 $75.51 18 Cody Johnson $710,120 10,800 $65.75 19 Laura Pausini $696,619 7,416 $93.93 20 Elevation Worship $696,419 11,674 $59.65

