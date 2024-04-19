Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of April 22, 2024 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 U2 $5,648,036 16,608 $340.08 2 Bad Bunny $4,602,849 15,730 $292.61 3 Karol G $4,202,877 34,187 $122.94 4 Eagles $3,275,785 11,548 $283.67 5 Luis Miguel $2,946,814 25,471 $115.69 6 Madonna $2,768,918 12,609 $219.58 7 Nicki Minaj $2,058,548 12,937 $159.11 8 Olivia Rodrigo $1,955,601 14,214 $137.58 9 Tool $1,468,444 11,928 $123.11 10 Los Temerarios $1,430,068 13,268 $107.78 11 Noah Kahan $1,234,183 13,040 $94.64 12 Don Omar $1,217,819 9,973 $122.11 13 Blake Shelton $1,074,089 10,707 $100.32 14 Peter Kay $998,126 13,497 $73.95 15 Marc Anthony $935,608 7,639 $122.48 16 Nate Bargatze $852,667 11,074 $76.99 17 Cody Johnson $762,742 11,872 $64.24 18 Laura Pausini $700,624 7,634 $91.77 19 Elevation Worship $696,419 11,674 $59.65 20 Ana Gabriel $662,366 9,977 $66.39

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

