Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of April 15, 2024:
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
|1
|Coldplay
|$7,566,660
|52,321
|$144.62
|2
|U2
|$5,648,036
|16,608
|$340.08
|3
|Bad Bunny
|$4,602,849
|15,730
|$292.61
|4
|Karol G
|$4,202,877
|34,187
|$122.94
|5
|Eagles
|$3,374,128
|11,690
|$288.62
|6
|Luis Miguel
|$2,831,468
|25,053
|$113.02
|7
|Madonna
|$2,793,780
|13,039
|$214.26
|8
|ENHYPEN
|$2,145,209
|11,030
|$194.48
|9
|Nicki Minaj
|$2,050,476
|12,937
|$158.49
|10
|Bruno Mars
|$2,017,727
|5,166
|$390.52
|11
|Travis Scott
|$2,005,782
|15,725
|$127.55
|12
|Tool
|$1,479,479
|12,066
|$122.61
|13
|Los Temerarios
|$1,430,068
|13,268
|$107.78
|14
|Don Omar
|$1,271,241
|10,418
|$122.02
|15
|Blake Shelton
|$1,077,442
|10,722
|$100.49
|16
|Peter Kay
|$991,187
|13,400
|$73.97
|17
|Marc Anthony
|$935,608
|7,639
|$122.48
|18
|André Rieu
|$811,996
|9,292
|$87.39
|19
|Nate Bargatze
|$791,547
|10,209
|$77.53
|20
|Cody Johnson
|$767,582
|11,991
|$64.01
