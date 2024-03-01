Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of March 4, 2024:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Coldplay $8,168,119 57,746 $141.45 14 2 U2 $6,250,831 16,586 $376.86 8 3 Paul McCartney $5,304,187 50,712 $104.59 10 4 SEVENTEEN $3,823,170 32,778 $116.64 14 5 Eagles $3,487,763 12,616 $276.45 9 6 Luis Miguel $2,877,384 19,836 $145.05 33 7 Madonna $2,775,018 13,990 $198.35 26 8 Enrique Iglesias / Pitbull / Ricky Martin $2,194,491 12,169 $180.33 11 9 ENHYPEN $2,145,209 11,030 $194.48 8 10 Travis Scott $2,130,884 15,552 $137.01 17 11 Depeche Mode $1,832,213 14,120 $129.76 10 12 Doja Cat $1,773,771 12,928 $137.20 8 13 Rod Wave $1,750,252 13,449 $130.13 11 14 KISS $1,623,342 11,725 $138.44 11 15 Tool $1,498,708 12,179 $123.05 14 16 50 Cent $1,318,499 11,393 $115.72 8 17 André Rieu $947,294 9,864 $96.03 19 18 The 1975 $899,075 11,254 $79.88 17 19 Cody Johnson $759,330 11,853 $64.06 12 20 Trans-Siberian Orchestra $711,602 9,282 $76.66 31

