Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of Sept. 27, 2023 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Beyoncé $11,482,907 48,064 $238.91 29 2 Morgan Wallen $7,664,942 37,873 $202.38 26 3 Coldplay $6,836,901 56,743 $120.49 18 4 P!NK $6,294,726 42,550 $147.93 20 5 Ed Sheeran $5,980,230 56,132 $106.54 17 6 Harry Styles $5,836,511 52,022 $112.19 9 7 Dead & Company $4,827,146 37,908 $127.34 8 8 Drake $4,399,692 16,677 $263.81 18 9 Luke Combs $3,463,254 34,594 $100.11 17 10 Pinguini Tattici Nucleari $2,773,471 49,414 $56.13 9 11 blink-182 $2,185,383 14,391 $151.86 17 12 Post Malone $1,817,454 19,857 $91.52 18 13 Luis Miguel $1,737,946 10,546 $164.79 23 14 Shania Twain $1,579,892 17,525 $90.15 18 15 Iron Maiden $1,417,725 14,813 $95.71 21 16 Lionel Richie $1,377,850 11,863 $116.14 9 17 Dermot Kennedy $1,361,759 21,269 $64.02 8 18 Eric Church $1,305,100 15,826 $82.46 13 19 Phish $1,285,835 15,050 $85.44 9 20 Paramore $1,258,760 12,622 $99.73 15

