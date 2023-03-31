Clear
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; former Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.; former Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, the new NCAA president.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton. __

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Manchin; Joe Tacopina, attorney for former President Donald Trump; Lanny Davis, attorney for former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen; Reps. Mike Turner, R- Ohio, and Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas.

“Fox News Sunday” — Manchin; Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.; Jim Trusty, attorney for Trump; former Attorney General William Barr.

