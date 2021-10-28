US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

2. “The Wish” by Nicholas sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

3. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)

4. “State of Terror” by Clinton/Penny (Simon & Schuster/St. Martin’s Press)

5. “Dear Santa” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

6. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

7. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty (Henry Holt and Co.)

8. “Oh William!” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)

9. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

10. “The Butler” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

11. “A Shadow in the Ember” by Jennifer L. Armentrout (Blue Box)

12. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King ( Scribner)

13. “The Jailhouse Lawyer” by Patterson/Allen (Little, Brown)

14. “Silverview” by John le Carre (Viking)

15. “Crossroads” by Jonathan Franzen (FSG)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)

2. “To Rescue the Republic” by Bret Baier (Custom House)

3. “The Storyteller” by Dave Grohl (Dey Street)

4. “Midnight in Washington” by Adam Schiff (Random House)

5. “Peril” by Woodward/Costa (Simon & Schuster)

6. “The First 21” by Nikki Sixx (Hachette)

7. “E.R. Nurses” by Patterson/Eversmann (Little, Brown)

8. “Not All Diamonds and Rose’” by Dave Quinn (Holt/Cohen)

9. “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

10. “The Boys” by Howard/Howard (William Morrow)

11. “Is Atheism Dead?” by Eric Metaxas (Salem)

12. “Guinness World Records 2022” (Guiness World Records)

13. “Jesus Listens” by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)

14. “Where Do We Go From Here?” by David Jeremiah (Thomas Nelson)

15. “Plandemic” by Mikki Willis (Skyhorse)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. “The 19th Christmas” by Patterson/Paetro (Grand Central Publishing)

2. “The Perfect Christmas” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

3. “Before She Disappeared” by Lisa Gardner (Dutton)

4. “Missing and Endangered” by J.A. Jance (William Morrow)

5. “When All Hell Broke Loose” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

6. “Jingle All the Way” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

7. “Santa’s Sweetheart” by Janet Daily (Zebra)

8. “Jingle All the Way” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

9. “Dune” (movie tie-in) by Frank Herbert (Ace)

10. “Walk the Wire” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

11. “A Country Affair” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

12. “Hush-Hush” by Stuart Woods (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

13. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Dell)

14. “Texas Outlaw” by Patterson/Bourelle (Grand Central Publishing)

15. “The Unknown” by Heather Graham (Mira)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “Attack on Titan 34” by Hajime Isayama (Kodansha)

2. “Adult Bible Study Student Winter 2021-22” (Cokesbury)

3. “2 Sisters Detective Agency” by Patterson/Fox (Grand Central Publishing)

4. “The Love Hypotheses” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

5. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

6. “Dune” (movie tie-in) by Frank Herbert (Ace)

7. “A Gambling Man” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

8. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

9. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

10. “Some Things I Still Can’t Tell You” by Misha Collins (Andrews McMeel)

11. “On Tyranny Graphic Edition” by Snyder/Krug (Ten Speed)

12. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

13. “The Once and Future Witches” by Alix E. Harrow (Redhook)

14. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 7” by Gege Akutami (Viz)

15. “Burn After Writing” (pink) by Sharon Jones (TarcherPerigree)

By The Associated Press