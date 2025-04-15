HOA Web Tips

Having a homeowner association website is a tremendous plus when it has all the right stuff and kept current. Members access the budget, rules, policies and governing documents with a few button clicks. Prospective owners learn about the community before closing the deal. Need to know information is available 24/7, saving time, money, providing a platform for efficient communication and helping define a community identity. HOA websites come in different formats and slants, depending on who is paying the bill.

Developer Marketing Website

Developers spend considerable money these days promoting HOA projects online. The sites are beautiful, intended to attract buyers and increase profitability. They usually include floor plans, architectural renderings, 360 degree panoramas and other hot buttons for buyers. They rarely include information about the HOA operations, what really matters in the long haul. State laws usually requires written disclosure of this information in a phonebook size stack of documents which is carefully perused by each buyer before closing (NOT!).

Developer websites often wisely choose a web address that reflects the community like www.NottacareCondos.com. This address can be transferred to the homeowner association upon turnover or, at least, when the developer has no further use for it. The HOA can often transform it for operations use while retaining the high quality graphics.

Fill in the Blanks Website

Template based websites are designed for ease of use. This is particularly important when using volunteers to maintain the website. Simply fill in text, documents and pictures into predetermined fields and upload the result quickly. Some of these “fill in the blanks” websites are more focused on HOA business than others that include distractions like advertising, weather and stock reports. Ad supported websites are generally cheaper but annoying for the users.

Homegrown Website

Website building software is available that is relatively simple to learn and allows quite a bit of creativity in look and layout. Having the ability to make changes instantaneously is a huge advantage.

The truly effective HOA website requires thought and planning. Here are some tips for achieving success:

Define the Benefits:

Enhance property values

Communicate information quickly

Transmit maintenance and service requests

Platform for neighbor communications

Notification system for HOA meetings and social events

Reduce supplies, labor and postage costs

Conduct polls and surveys

Inform buyers and real estate agents

Save money

Engages the Members

When critical information is included on the websites, members can be directed there frequently. In time, it will become a matter of habit for many. A real bonus of the internet is that it’s open for business all the time. No more phone tag.

Fast Track Communications

Having the ability to broadcast email the members is more than just efficient. Many communications never happen at all because of the time and money it takes to assemble a mailing. Email eliminates those hurtles by allowing newsletters, meeting minutes and notices to move fast and free of charge. To encourage use of HOA email communication, offer HOA members a rebate or credit of, say, $25 a year if they agree to accept email communications. The HOA will be money ahead.

Maintain Fresh Content

As the central information distribution vehicle, the website requires regular updates to remove the old and add the new. It needs to be at the top of the To Do List. If the website is out of date, traffic will soon fall off and folks will return to their old ways. Fresh content tied with broadcast emails pointing to the website will encourage members to use it.

Include Basic Information

HOA Name

Address, location, directions and map

Mailing address

Community description (like, 86 condominiums with clubhouse , pool, park and walking paths)

Management Information. (company name, manager, contact information)

Board Information (name, office held, contact information)

Include Special Features

Downloadable Documents and Forms

Activities Calendar

Resident Directory (get privacy release from all listed)

Newsletter Archive

Minutes Archive

Pictures of Social Events

Online HOA fee paying

Do It Right

Get a web address of your very own. While free website services are enticing, committing to a private URL will make it much easier to find and demonstrate long term commitment.

Budget Time & Money. Commit adequate manpower and funds to produce a professional result.

Having a homeowner association website has so many advantages, it’s foolhardy to do without one. The affordable and user friendly options are many so there is little excuse for not making the move.

Written by Richard Thompson for www.RealtyTimes.com Copyright © 2025 Realty Times All Rights Reserved.