Pre-Listing Home Inspection: Key Driver For Home Sellers

Pre-listing home inspections are an important component in the real estate transaction, but are often overlooked by home-sellers.

If done properly, the pre-listing home inspection allows sellers to gain a clear understanding of the status of their property. They can then fix any issues before putting the home on the market, or properly set the asking price.

Real estate professionals often suggest sellers do a pre-listing home inspection to aid in the efficiency of the transaction process and reduce surprises that may arise from the inspection. Below are some key benefits:

Uncover Any Issues

A pre-listing home inspection will provide sellers a clear understanding of any issues there are in the home. The inspector will provide the seller a list of issues they can both address and fix prior to placing the home on the market or lay out the issues to potential buyers up front. This will result in saving the seller both time and money.

Save Money

Pre-listing home inspections generally cost the same as a standard home-inspection. The inspection can provide immense value. Instead of having only a few days to fix problems after a buyer’s home inspection, the pre-listing inspection will alert the seller of issues before the home is put on the market. This provides the sellers plenty of time to compare costs of repairs and negotiate prices without having a time constraint.

By providing full disclosure upfront, along with any repairs that were made, buyers will have acknowledged the existing condition of the home. This reduces the risk of buyers from coming back to the seller and asking for more money off the sale price.

Boost Marketability

Transparency is a key driver in the home-selling process. Having a pre-listing home inspection aids in disclosure to the potential buyers and will earn the sellers a higher level of trust. Having the information readily available will make the home more attractive to buyers and benefit the sellers by getting their home sold quickly.

Remember, the goal of a home inspection is to provide a true reflection of any issues concerning the home and offer guidance in solving the issues. Leveraging the knowledge and experience of professionals ensures important issues aren’t missed, reports are received in a timely fashion and sellers are enabled to move the home efficiently through the real estate transaction.

