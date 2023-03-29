TikTok for Real Estate Professionals: What to Know

If you’re a real estate professional, you’re probably already using social media to grow your business, but have you branched out to TikTok yet? If not, it might be time to explore the highly popular platform.

TikTok’s Post-Pandemic Rise

At the pandemic’s start, everyone had to rethink how they did business and lived their daily lives. That’s when TikTok took off because so much moved online. While TikTok carried some through the isolation of stay-at-home orders, others started to explore its potential as a business tool.

For real estate agents, TikTok can be a great branding opportunity.

For example, Cash Jordan is an agent based in New York City. He now has more than 600,000 followers on TikTok and over 14.2 million likes. Jordan says he’s shown everything from million-dollar townhomes to $2,500 two-bedroom units, and he wishes he’d gotten on the platform sooner.

The idea of TikTok is short-form videos.

Agents who are finding success from TikTok shun the idea that it’s a platform for teens. While young people are the primary users, when you use it, you have more eyes viewing your content, and you also raise your chances of going viral.

So, how can you use TikTok in your own business?

Behind-the-Scenes

One easy way to get started creating videos on the wildly popular platform is to make behind-the-scenes videos. Just show people what it’s like to work in your real estate business. You can show what your mornings look like or what you might do to prepare for an open house. You don’t have to put a lot of pressure on yourself. Instead, be natural and give viewers a glimpse of the world of real estate.

Property Highlights

Another relatively simple way to start using TikTok is to do property highlight videos. You can make them distinctive by adding certain music and text blocks. You can do a 15-second video showcasing unique selling points of a property.

You can also then use what you create for TikTok on your Instagram account.

If you have a luxury listing, that always tends to work well in the TikTok world. Even just one feature that’s ultra-luxurious can be a standout in the short video format.

Tips and Tricks

If you’re a real estate professional, you might have great insight and quick tips you can share with perhaps first-time buyers or other specific audiences, so why not do that on TikTok? Maybe you can also speak to new investors or anyone who might benefit from the advice you can provide.

DIY Projects

Everyone loves videos of simple DIY projects, and as a real estate professional, your videos can focus on things people can do around the house to make it more marketable, for example. Maybe you do a series of videos focused on improving curb appeal quickly or getting a house ready for showings.

You can also create videos showing some of the best home design trends on a budget or that you can do in a single weekend.

Other TikTok Tips

A few other things to know if you’re a real estate agent:

• Try to create evergreen content rather than trendy videos. That doesn’t mean you can’t mix some trendy things in there too, but evergreen content are those videos that will be valuable and beneficial to your audience for years.

• While you don’t necessarily want your video content to be driven by trends, it is a good idea to use your “for you” page so you can see what other creators are doing, particularly if you want inspiration.

• On TikTok, your hashtags are very important.

• Don’t be intimidated to try something new. What’s interesting about TikTok is that there’s often no rhyme or reason to what’s a hit, and many creators see their videos unexpectedly go viral.

• Think about the questions you frequently get from clients. You can answer those in your videos, and if you can find song lyrics that match well with the question, you can use those to lip-sync your answer. It’s fun and informational.

The app has around 14 million active users a month in the U.S. alone, and approximately 50% of the users are between the ages of 18 and 34. Another 20% of users are between the ages of 35 and 44, which are prime homebuying ages. Thirty-seven percent of users say they have a household income of more than $100,000, so it’s perfect for seeking out your target demographic if you’re a real estate pro.

Written by Realty Times Staff for www.RealtyTimes.com Copyright © 2023 Realty Times All Rights Reserved.