Deadline Fast Approaching For CCF Funding

CCF logo Enlarge

Angels Camp, CA — If your organization needs funding, help could come from the Calaveras Community Foundation (CCF)).

Applications are now being accepted for grants but time is of the essence as the deadline is less than two weeks away. Applicants must address at least one of the CCF’s four 2017 initiatives provided below in their funding request:

Aging in Place for Seniors

Support for Learning of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM)

County Youth – unique extra-curricular projects for County Youth, grades 1st through 8th, designed to enhance their development in preparation for challenges they will meet in their ongoing education

Community Enrichment: What projects would enrich your community? Funding for these grants is from the Foundation’s General Grant Fund

Completed applications must be submitted only via email by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 15th. For applications and more requirements, click here or call the CCF office at (209) 736-1845 or email: info@calaverascommunityfoundation.org.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For local news delivered to your email twice daily, sign up myMotherLode’s FREE daily newsletter here.