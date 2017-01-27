Update: Pile Up Cleared on HWY 4 In Calaveras County

Update at 2:50 p.m.: The CHP reports Highway 4 is completely reopened after a three-vehicle pile up blocked the eastbound lane at the Appaloosa Road intersection. Officers directed traffic for about 20 minutes as tow crews worked to remove the wreckage and debris. The CHP reports no injuries in the crash.

A special thank you to our community partner Justin Ribeira for these pictures.

Original post at 2:30 p.m.: Angels Camp, CA — The CHP is on the scene of a three car pile up on Highway 4 near Angels Camp.

The vehicles collided at the Appaloosa Way intersection. The wreckage is blocking the eastbound lane according to the CHP. Officers are directing traffic, which is getting backed up. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the news center.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic