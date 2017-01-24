Update: Making Progress On Outages But Some Still In The Dark

Update at 7 p.m.: PG&E crews are making progress on lingering outages from the stormy weekend in the Mother Lode but hundreds could have to wait another two days for relief.

Nearly 1,000 customers continue to be without electricity in the Dorrington and Camp Connell areas of Calaveras County. More than half of those customers, most in the Camp Connell area, will have to wait until Thursday afternoon or evening to be able to switch their lights on, according to PG&E estimates.

In Tuolumne County, more than 500 customers in the Cold Springs area off Highway 108 remain without lights. The company reports power will be restored to most of the customers on Wednesday evening, but over a hundred will have to wait until Thursday evening. Additionally, Strawberry customers that have been without power since Monday remain in the dark with no restoration time estimate by PG&E.

Original post at 1:36 p.m.: Nearly 300 PG&E customers in the Mi-Wuk Village area are without power, some since Saturday and others since this morning but there are signs that PG&E is getting a handle on the storm outages in the Mother Lode.

More than half of those lights went out this morning with no cause yet being reported by the company. However, Tuolumne County OES Coordinator Tracie Riggs reports that the Red Cross shelter that opened last night at the Word of Life Fellowship Hall in Mi-Wuk has been closed. She says that decision was made since PG&E says it expects to have all customers in that area restored today. Meanwhile, nearly 1,000 customers continue to be without electricity in the Arnold, Dorrington and Camp Connell areas of Calaveras County. The company hopes to have most of the power restored by 10 p.m.

Additionally, more than 750 customers in the Cold Springs and Strawberry areas off Highway 108 remain without power. The company reports an estimated time of repair for the bulk of those customers will be after 9 or 10 p.m.

