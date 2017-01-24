Tuesday Morning School Delays And Power Outages

Monday's snow in Phoenix Lake estates Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Slick roads across the Mother Lode are causing many schools to start late today.

Allow yourself extra time when traveling. You can find the complete list by clicking here.

Thousands are still without power in areas of the Mother Lode this morning. The hardest hit regions are around Arnold and Mi Wuk Village. Due to the outages being so widespread there is not an estimated restoration time, according to PG&E. In Arnold alone there are 34 outages impacting 1,309 customers. Mi Wuk Village still has around 500 customers without power due to multiple outages.

We reported earlier that because an ongoing power outage has kept area residents in and around Mi Wuk Village in the dark since before the weekend the Red Cross opened a shelter last night at the Word of Life Fellowship Hall on Highway 108 in Mi Wuk Village. It offers cots and warm food. Folks are also welcome to simply stop in and get warm.

To report a power outage, or to request information on a specific neighborhood, you can call 1-800-PGE-5000.