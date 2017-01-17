Slick Roads Cause Calaveras County Crash

Arnold, CA – The CHP reports ice on the roadway is to blame for a wreck on Highway 4 by the entrance to Calaveras Big Trees State Park that injured a boy.
Four people were inside the 1997 Ford F-250 truck when it crashed just before 8:30 a.m. on Sunday in the Arnold area. The CHP reports 60-year-old Chad King was driving the pickup at about 40 mph eastbound on the highway just west of Big Trees Parkway when he hit ice on the roadway. He lost control of the truck and it overturned onto its roof. The pickup blocked the westbound lane of the highway.
10-year-old passenger, William Gadth, suffered minor injuries in the crash. None of the other passengers or King were hurt. Drugs and alcohol did not play a role in the collision, according to the CHP.
Highway 4 at Big Trees Parkway, Arnold
