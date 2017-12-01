Detour In Sonora On Washington Street

Sonora, CA — There is a detour in place in downtown Sonora. AT&T has temporarily detoured northbound Washington Street traffic to gain access to a manhole in the Church street intersection near the Sonora Opera Hall. The turn lane onto Chruch Street at Umpqua Bank is closed. Northbound traffic diverted to South Stewart can rejoin Washington Street via Linoberg or Bradford Streets.

AT&T says the repairs to the lines should take between one and two hours to complete. No further details are available.

