Storm Damages TUD Infrastructure On Kewin Mill Road

Cedar Ridge, CA — Travel with caution this morning as there are many slick roads, downed tree branches and areas of street flooding in the Mother Lode.

One very hard hit area is Kewin Mill Road in the Cedar Ridge area. TUD reports that a section of Kewin Mill Road has been damaged as a creek overflowed at around 2:15am. In doing so, it damaged 18 ft. of mainline water pipe. Extensive repairs will need to be done, and it is impacting what is believed to be around 200 TUD customers. Kewin Mill Road is closed at Hillside Drive this morning. At the top of the hour, beginning during the eight o’clock hour, the road will be open for 15 minutes so that vehicles can pass through. So, for example, it will be open from 8 to 8:15, 9 to 9:15, 10 to 10:15, etc. We’ll pass along more information about the situation as it becomes available.

A special thanks to community news partner Jim Krussow for sending in the photos of Kewin Mill Road. News related pictures can be sent to news@clarkebroadcasting.com.

