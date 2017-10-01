Sierra Blizzard Warning, Local Flood And Wind Warnings

The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for the Sierra Nevada until Noon on Wednesday. A Winter Storm Warning will then go in effect from Noon Wednesday until 10 AM Thursday.

Heavy snow will continue across the Sierra Nevada into midday Wednesday. Periods of light to moderate snow are then likely to continue into Thursday. Several feet of new snow is likely above the 5,000 foot elevation during this period which combined with strong wind will make mountain travel extremely hazardous.

Snow levels will range from 4,000 to 5,000 feet. Heavy snow through early Wednesday will see snowfall rates of two inches or more per hour at times.

There is often zero visibility with heavy snow and blowing snow.

Gusty winds of twenty to forty mph will continue with gusts up to seventy mph.

One to six feet of total snow accumulation is likely by early Thursday above the 4,500 foot elevation.

The National Weather Service has also issued a High Wind Warning for the Mother Lode and the Northern San Joaquin Valley from 10 AM this morning until midnight tonight.

Winds of twenty to forty mph are expected in the Mother Lode with gusts ranging from fifty to sixty mph. Winds of twenty to thirty mph are expected in the Central Valley with gusts ranging from forty-five to sixty mph.

Tree damage with power outages are probable.

The Flood Warning for southwestern Tuolumne and all of Calaveras County remains in effect until 2:45 PM Thursday.

A Flood Watch is in effect for the Mother Lode and the Northern San Joaquin Valley through Wednesday evening.

A Flash Flood Watch continues for the Sierra Nevada below 6,000 feet through Wednesday afternoon.

At 2:52 AM, weather radar shows rain increasing across the Central Valley and Morher Lode as another storm moves into the region. Moderate to occasionally heavy rain will develop across the entire region today and continue into this evening. Localized thunderstorms may result with very heavy rain later this afternoon and this evening.

Small rivers and streams will be on the rise again today following a brief respite over the past 24 hours with widespread small river and stream flooding expected along with urban flooding of poor

drainage areas.

Additional rainfall of one to two inches can be expected in the Central Valley with three to five inches in the Mother Lode by early Wednesday.

Most areas will likely see peak flows on small rivers and streams by Wednesday morning, but even after the rainfall diminishes, runoff from the abundant rain will keep streams in flood for a day or more.

Anyone living near a small stream should closely monitor and evaluate their flood risk and prepare to evacuate if flood waters threaten.

Rainfall totals through Wednesday are expected to range from one to three inches in the Central Valley and two to nine inches in the Mother Lode and the Sierra Nevada below 6,000 feet.

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle.

A Winter Storm Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or are occurring. Significant amounts of snow and strong winds are forecast that will make travel dangerous. Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or is occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued.

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor the latest forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least forty mph or gusts of fifty-eight mph or more can lead to property damage.

Written by Mark Truppner.