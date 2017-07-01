Grant Supports Senior Center

Murphys, CA – A gift of $1000 from the Calaveras County Foundation helped the Murphys Senior Center and Food Pantry over the holidays and beyond.

The charity reports the funds were used to purchase meat/protein for Holiday Food bags for local seniors, increase senior food outreach and create a Nutrition Education Program. Nearly 350 seniors participate in the centers free classes, education and social events.

The food pantry also oversees the Emergency Food Program and The Federal Food Commodity Distribution. Those programs supply food to over 100 needy seniors per month.

The center’s hours are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is located at 65 Mitchler Avenue in downtown Murphys, for more information call 728-1672.

Written by Tracey Petersen.