Oak Valley Community Bank Reaches Milestone

Oak Valley Community Bank Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Oak Valley Community Bank, which completed its acquisition of Mother Lode Bank in late 2015, has announced several executive level promotions.

Russell Stahl is the new Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer. He started working for Oak Valley Community Bank in 1998, managing the bank’s network and electronic channels as the company grew.

The bank also announces the promotions of Kim Booke to Senior Vice President, Credit Administration, and Bill Nunes to Senior Vice President, Marketing.

As 2016 closed out, the bank also reached a significant milestone, surpassing the $1-billion asset mark. Speaking about the accomplishment, and promotions, Oak Valley Community Bank President and CEO Chris Courtney says, “Reflecting on the journey and the many individuals who have contributed to the bank’s achievements, we acknowledge the integral roles these folks have had in the transformation of the bank. Russell has seen and supported the bank’s growth from the time we had three branches and $100 million in assets; while Kim and Bill have witnessed us doubling the size of our branch network, from eight to sixteen branches, and growing from slightly over $300 million in assets.”

Oak Valley Community Bank, headquartered in Oakdale, has 16 branches throughout the region, including two in Sonora.

