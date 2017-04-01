Sand Readily Available To Prevent Flooding

Sonora, CA — In anticipation of continuing wet weather, sand is readily available in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties to prevent flooding.
The current weather system is expected to continue in the Mother Lode through tomorrow, with a break anticipated on Friday. Then a second, very powerful, storm system should arrive on Saturday and continue through early next week. Click here for more information.
In Calaveras County you can pick up sand bags at the following locations:
Arnold Maintenance Yard, 1119 Linebaugh Rd. (Closes at 3:30pm)
Glencoe Maintenance Yard, 16151 Hwy 26 (Closes at 3:30pm)
Jenny Lind Yard 11558 Milton Rd. (Closes at 3:30pm)
Mountain Ranch Community Park, Washington St.
Murphys Fire Station, 37 Jones St.
Vista Del Lago Cul-de-sac near DuHamel Family Dentistry, 313 Vista Del Lago
San Andreas Rd Yard, 891 Mt Ranch Rd. (Closes at 3:30pm)
Mangili Rd. Cul-de-sac at Valley Springs Sports and Fitness, 145 Mangili Rd.
In Tuolumne County you can pick up sand at the following locations, according to the Office of Emergency Services (you need to provide you own bag):
Columbia Airport, 10727 N. Airport
Big Oak Flat, 11240 Wards Ferry Road
Tuolumne, 18870 Birch Street
Jamestown, 18188 7th Avenue