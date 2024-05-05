Caltrans Highway Lane Closures in the Mother Lode

One-lane road sign on HWY 120 near Hardin Flat Road intersection View Photo

Here are the Caltrans road projects planned for the week beginning Sunday May 5 to May 11 in Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties.

On Highway 120 there will be one-way traffic control between Sweetwater Campground and Sawmill Mountain Road, east of Groveland, for slope repair Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

On Highway 120 there will be one-way traffic control between Moccasin Creek in Moccasin and School Street in Big Oak Flat for utility work Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 120 there will be a moving lane closure westbound and eastbound between the entrance to Tenaya Elementary School to Sweetwater Campground for a sweeping operation beginning Monday through Thursday from 7:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 49 a moving closure of the left lane of both northbound and southbound will go from the Highway 49/108 spilt in Sonora to the Calaveras County line for pavement marker replacement. The work will be done Monday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 49 in Calaveras one-way traffic control from Centennial Road to Ramorini Lane for utility work Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 49 one-way traffic control at the Passing Lane (postmile 14.7) for utility work will begin Tuesday and continue through Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 4 intermittent traffic breaks of 10-minutes from Bonanza Mine to Appaloosa Road will allow for construction Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Three areas of utility work on Highway 12 will be limited to one-way traffic control at Comanche Parkway, Southworth Road and Pettinger Road. The work is scheduled in each of the three areas for Tuesday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 26 long-term one-way traffic control at the North and South Fork Mokelumne River Bridge for bridge/guardrail work continues through Sunday, June 30, 2024.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control from Warren Road to Milton Road East for utility work will begin Monday and continue through Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. More utility work at the same time will be done at Indian Creek to Garner/Olive Orchard.

At Highway 26 and the left and right of Paloma Road will have utility work that will limit traffic to one-way beginning Monday and continuing through Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Motorists should expect 5 to 10-minute delays and use alternate routes whenever possible.

This work is scheduled to take place as listed, but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction related issues. For the safety of workers and other motorists, please Be Work Zone Alert.