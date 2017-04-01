Update: Power Outage In Sonora

Sonora Power Outage Enlarge

Update at 10:30am: PG&E reports that power has been restored to the nearly 250 customers that lost electricity earlier this morning.

Original story posted at 10am: There is a power outage impacting 246 customers near downtown Sonora this morning.

PG&E reports that the outage is affecting areas like Lower Sunset Drive, Oak Street, Linoberg Street, Elm Street, North Poplar Street, West Jackson Street and Ayba Street. Some damaged power equipment has been located in the area, and PG&E hopes to have everyone restored by noontime.

Written by BJ Hansen.