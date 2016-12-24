Christmas Eve Fire In Jamestown

Jamestown, CA — Fire crews are working to extinguish a structure fire in Jamestown on this Christmas Eve.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office indicates that the structure is a vacant house in the 18000 block of Main Street. Emergency crews have closed Main Street between Donovan and Seco streets while the fire is being extinguished. The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation and no additional structures are considered in danger. You will want to avoid the area this evening. No injuries have been reported.

A special thanks to Darin McKinney and the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office for providing photos.

