Changes Proposed For Calaveras Transit

San Andreas, CA — A public hearing is scheduled for next month to review some proposed route changes for Calaveras Transit.

Transit leaders are revamping routes in hopes of increasing ridership. There would be more frequent service on the main line between Valley Springs, Angels Camp and Columbia College. There are also changes designed to improve connections between feeder routes and the main line.

In addition, the Saturday Hopper Ride, which currently travels between Valley Springs and Murphys five times each Saturday, will have the number of trips to Valley Springs reduced. However, service to Arnold will be added. The price for Saturday service will increase from the current $2 up to $3. The public hearing on the various changes will be January 10 at 9am in the Board of Supervisors meeting room in San Andreas.

Click here to find a complete overview of the proposal.

You can also send formal comments to transit@co.calaveras.ca.us or mail them to Public Works, 891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas, CA 95249.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For the complete coverage of California State News on myMotherLode.com visit our State News Page.