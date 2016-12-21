Update: SPD Reports Missing Woman Found

Update Dec 21 10:30AM– The Sonora Police Department released that Halley Brown was found today. The Police Department states, “We are happy to report that she has been located and is safe.” No additional information is available.

Origional News Story Dec 13 at 6:09 AM, Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing woman.

30-year-old Halley Brown was seen Saturday morning at around 11:30am in the area of Ayba Street in Sonora. She is described as 5’2” tall, 105 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray button up shirt.

Anyone having information regarding Brown’s possible whereabouts is asked to contact the Sonora Police Department at 209-532-8141. No additional information is immediately available.

