October Roadwork In The Mother Lode

Caltrans road work will delay travel in several areas in the Mother Lode this week.

As detailed here expect intermittent traffic delays on Middle Camp-Sugar Pine Road near Lakewood Drive due to repairs of damage to the Lakewood Dam. The road will be periodically reduced to one lane so that heavy equipment can get in and out of the worksite.

Caltrans continues to limit traffic to one-lane at night on HWY 108 over Woods Creek bridge. The night work is scheduled from Sunday through Friday from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. Motorists should expect 15-minute delays. Peaceful Oak Road bridge work also continues at night on HWY 108 and restrict one-lane of traffic and cause 10-minute delays Sunday through Friday. The work begins each night at 8 p.m. and wraps up by 6 a.m.

On Highway 49 at Mormon Creek Road and Rawhide Road one-way traffic will allow for drainage work and cause 10-minute delays. The work is scheduled Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Although the new traffic lights are up and activated at Yosemite Junction as detailed here, there is still pavement work and moving closures of both shoulders from O’Byrnes Ferry to a half-mile east of that road. The work is planned Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Further up Hwy 108 from Donnell Point to the Mono County Line expect one-way traffic control for pavement work. The work is scheduled Monday through Saturday from 7 am to 6 pm. Expect the pavement project to cause delays of 10-minutes for the next few months along a more than 20 mile stretch of Highway 108 in the high country for the pavement improvement project as detailed here. Another area of work at the Stanislaus River Bridge may also cause 10-minute delays Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

From Georges Drive to Beardsley Reservoir Road on HWY 108 one-way traffic control for drainage cleaning and inspection may cause 10-minute delays. The work is planned Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Overlapping with that work will be slope repair and clearing from Herring Creek Road to Beardsley Reservoir Road from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Highway 49 in the Bret Harte High School area specifically at Sultana Lane, Lee Lane and Copello Brive utility potholing (excavation with hydro and air pressure to avoid damaging existing utilities where heavy equipment might) work on the first two is scheduled Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Copello Frive utility potholing is scheduled to begin Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On Highway 4 at Meadow View Road area expect utility work to limit traffic to one lane and cause delays of 10 minutes. The work will be on Monday and Tuesday from 7 AM to 5 PM each day.

In Wallace from Wards Avenue to Bollea Street on the shoulder of Highway 12be aware of utility work Monday through Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On HWY 26 from the San Joaquin/CalaverasCounty Line to Vista Del Lago, Monday through Thursday expect 10-minute delays for pavement marker replacement. The work is scheduled Tuesday through Thursday between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Also on HWY 26 at Pine Street drainage work will restrict traffic to one-way and cause 10-minute delays Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones. These road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues.