4 Deaths And 198 New Covid Cases In Tuolumne

Tuolumne County Public Health reports four deaths due to Covid, they are one man and two women in their 80s and one man in his 90s. There is a current total of 193 residents of Tuolumne who have passed away due to Covid-19 since the pandemic began with 45 reported this year.

Tuolumne County Health Officer Dr. Kimberly Freeman noted that cases are starting to see the plateau that was expected based on modeling. She points out that locally, and in several other areas in the state, cases declined.

There are 157 new lab-confirmed community cases and 41 Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate cases, with 13 hospitalizations from Saturday, July 23rd to today, Friday, July 29th. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports 58 active cases at SCC, last week there were 66 active cases. There are 163 known active community cases down from 200.

The newly reported Covid-19 community cases this week include 12 cases age 17 and younger and 53 cases age 60 or older. The new Covid cases demographics: 6 girls and 2 boys age 0 to 11, 2 girls and 2 boys age 12 to 17, 8 women and 10 men age 18 to 29, 23 women and 9 men in their 30s, 18 women and 7 men in their 40s, 9 women and 7 men in their 50s, 11 women and 13 men in their 60s, 7 women and 11 men in their 70s, 5 women and 5 men in their 80s, and 1 woman and 1 man age 90 or older.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County decreased to 41.7 from 51.5 per 100,000 population. A total of 191 more are counted as released from isolation, in all 12,684 have been released from isolation. The 7-day test positivity rate is 18.3% down from 21.7%.

Protect yourself and those around you from COVID-19:

Get vaccinated; contact your healthcare provider or pharmacy about flu vaccine

Wear a mask in public, especially indoors

Stay home when sick!

Keep your distance and avoid crowds when possible

Wash hands and clean surfaces frequently

Monkeypox Tuolumne Public health states there are 786 probable and confirmed cases in California, from 27 local jurisdictions, an increase of 352 cases this week. (434 last week) No cases have been identified in Tuolumne County to date. The risk to the general public is considered low at this time. While California is working to increase the amount of vaccines available, current availability is minimal. Tuolumne County does not have vaccines available at this time. For more information, including prevention information about monkeypox, go here.

Calaveras Public Health updates weekly on Tuesdays. They report 64 new lab-confirmed cases from July 20th to the 26th. The number of cases is down from 97 new lab-confirmed cases among residents the week before. They report 59 active cases, last week there were 89 active cases and two deaths. There is a current total of 131 residents of Calaveras who have passed away due to Covid-19 since the pandemic began with 37 reported this year. There is one active Covid hospitalization to report.

Calaveras is back to the medium (yellow) Community Covid Level. Tuolumne has been at the High Community Level since June 24th. The Community level is determined by the CDC based on higher of the new hospital admissions and inpatient beds metrics, based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days.

COVID-19 Testing If you test positive or have been exposed to COVID-19 – Isolation instructions (click here) To make an appointment for testing at the testing site visit: https://lhi.care/covidtesting

The Mother Lode testing is open 7 days a week from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. with closures for meal breaks between 11 am – 12 pm and 4 pm to 5 pm. The State testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds launched Test to Treat operations as detailed here.

At-home test kits can be ordered for free at https://www.covid.gov/tests.

Families with school-age children may obtain free kits by contacting the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools office.

A limited number of free at-home kits are available at the Public Health Department (note, as a healthcare facility, masks are required at all times in our lobby).

At-home test kits are also available for purchase at pharmacies.

Testing sites at other locations near the area can be found by visiting: https://myturn.ca.gov/testing.html

COVID-19 Vaccine children aged 6 months to 5 years are now eligible for COVID vaccination. The Tuolumne Public Health team has added vaccinations for this age group to our clinic schedule beginning next week or families can check with their child’s healthcare provider. Appointments for June 27, June 29, or July 1 at the health department on Cedar Road in Sonora are available at myturn.ca.gov. For more information click here: https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/coronavirus-covid-19-update-fda-authorizes-moderna-and-pfizer-biontech-covid-19-vaccines-children

More information about Covid Vaccine booster shots can be found at: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/clinical-considerations/covid-19-vaccines-us.html. Appointments in Tuolumne and Calaveras can be made through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255 or through local pharmacies, more details are here.

County

Date

New

Active (Hospital)

Est. Total 2022 All Cases (All Deaths) Amador

7/19 to 7/25 63 86 (4) 2,534 6,710

(78) Calaveras 7/20 to 7/26 64 59 (1) 3,465 8,100

(131) Mariposa 7/22 to 7/27 24 N/A (2) 2,089 3,855

(36) Mono

7/26 to 7/29 7 N/A 1,209 3,155

(9) Tuolumne 7/26 to 7/29 198 163 (13) 7,622 15,910 (193) Colors indicate CDC Community Level: Green-low, Yellow-medium, Orange-high