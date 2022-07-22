3 Covid Deaths In Tuolumne And 2 Deaths In Calaveras

CDC's Covid Community Levels by county reported on July 22 View Photo

Tuolumne County Public Health reports the death of a man and a woman both in their 70s and a woman in her 80s due to Covid. There is a current total of 189 residents of Tuolumne who have passed away due to Covid-19 since the pandemic began with 41 reported this year.

There are 210 new lab-confirmed community cases and 41 Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate cases, with 13 hospitalizations from Saturday, July 16th to today, Friday, July 22nd. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports 66 active cases at SCC. There are 200 known active community cases down from 252.

The newly reported Covid-19 community cases this week include 21 cases age 17 and younger and 97 cases age 60 or older. The new Covid cases demographics: 8 girls and 7 boys age 0 to 11, 2 girls and 4 boys age 12 to 17, 11 women, 12 men and 1 other age 18 to 29, 24 women, 18 men and 2 others in their 30s, 11 women and 10 men in their 40s, 14 women and 7 men in their 50s, 10 women and 21 men in their 60s, 20 women and 11 men in their 70s, 9 women and 4 men in their 80s, and 3 women and 1 man age 90 or older.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County decreased to 51.5 from 55.4 per 100,000 population. A total of 258 more are counted as released from isolation, in all 12,493 have been released from isolation. The 7-day test positivity rate is 21.7% up from 21.4%.

Protect yourself and those around you from COVID-19:

Get vaccinated; contact your healthcare provider or pharmacy about flu vaccine

Wear a mask in public, especially indoors

Stay home when sick!

Keep your distance and avoid crowds when possible

Wash hands and clean surfaces frequently

Monkeypox Tuolumne Public health states there are 434 probable and confirmed cases in California, (up 184 from last week) none so far in Tuolumne County. The risk to the general public is considered low at this time. While California is working to increase the amount of vaccine available, current availability is extremely limited. Tuolumne County does not have vaccine available at this time. For more information, including about preventing monkeypox, go here.

Calaveras Public Health updates weekly on Tuesdays. They report the death of a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s from COVID-19. There are 97 new lab-confirmed cases from July 13th to the 19th. The number of cases is down from 103 new lab-confirmed cases among residents the week before. They report 89 active cases, last week there were 61 active cases and two deaths. There is a current total of 131 residents of Calaveras who have passed away due to Covid-19 since the pandemic began with 37 reported this year. There is one active Covid hospitalization to report.

Calaveras is back to the highest (orange) Community Covid Level after two weeks at the lower medium level. Tuolumne has been at the High Community Level since June 24th. Take a look back at the levels a month ago here. The majority of counties in the state are at the highest Community level determined by the CDC based on higher of the new hospital admissions and inpatient beds metrics, based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days. Community Transmission remains at the highest level in all but Mono county.

COVID-19 Testing If you test positive or have been exposed to COVID-19 – Isolation instructions (click here) To make an appointment for testing at the testing site visit: https://lhi.care/covidtesting

The Mother Lode testing is open 7 days a week from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. with closures for meal breaks between 11 am – 12 pm and 4 pm to 5 pm. The State testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds launched Test to Treat operations as detailed here.

At-home test kits can be ordered for free at https://www.covid.gov/tests.

Families with school-age children may obtain free kits by contacting the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools office.

A limited number of free at-home kits are available at the Public Health Department (note, as a healthcare facility, masks are required at all times in our lobby).

At-home test kits are also available for purchase at pharmacies.

Testing sites at other locations near the area can be found by visiting: https://myturn.ca.gov/testing.html

COVID-19 Vaccine children aged 6 months to 5 years are now eligible for COVID vaccination. The Tuolumne Public Health team has added vaccinations for this age group to our clinic schedule beginning next week or families can check with their child’s healthcare provider. Appointments for June 27, June 29, or July 1 at the health department on Cedar Road in Sonora are available at myturn.ca.gov. For more information click here: https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/coronavirus-covid-19-update-fda-authorizes-moderna-and-pfizer-biontech-covid-19-vaccines-children

More information about Covid Vaccine booster shots can be found at: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/clinical-considerations/covid-19-vaccines-us.html. Appointments in Tuolumne and Calaveras can be made through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255 or through local pharmacies, more details are here.

County

Date

New

In the Hospital

Est. Total 2022 All Cases (All Deaths) Amador

7/11 to 7/18 76 7 2,471 6,647

(78) Calaveras 7/13 to 7/19 97 0 3,401 8,036

(131) Mariposa 7/15 to 7/21 54 2 2,065 3,855

(36) Mono

7/15 to 7/22 0 N/A 1,135 3,081

(9) Tuolumne 7/9 to 7/15 251 13 7,424 15,709 (189) Colors indicate CDC Community Level: Green-low, Yellow-medium, Orange-high