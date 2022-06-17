154 New Covid Cases, 5 Hospitalized In Tuolumne County

CDC Covid Community Level 6_17 View Photo

Tuolumne County Public Health reports 144 new community cases and 10 Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate cases, and five hospitalizations from Saturday, June 11th to today, Friday, June 17th. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports 16 active cases at SCC. There are 129 active community cases up from 121 last week. Last week, including Saturday and Sunday there were 149 new community cases.

Tuolumne County Health Officer Dr. Kimberly Freeman reported last week the latest state modeling projects that California will likely see an increase in cases through mid-July, then plateau and decrease.

The newly reported community cases this week include 21 cases age 17 and younger and 47 cases age 60 or older. The new Covid cases demographics: 5 girls and 9 boys age 0 to 11, 5 girls and 2 boys age 12 to 17, 15 women and 9 men age 18 to 29, 10 women and 8 men in their 30s, 3 women and 9 men in their 40s, 12 women and 10 men in their 50s, 16 women and 9 men in their 60s, 13 women and 3 men in their 70s, 3 women and 2 men in their 80s, and one man age 90 or older.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County increased to 33.7 30 from 30 per 100,000 population. A total of 133 more are counted as released from isolation, in all 11,464 have been released from isolation. The 7-day test positivity rate is 19.6% up from 18.1%.

CDC Covid tracker map reports Mother Lode counties remain in the medium (yellow) Community Covid level (of a three-tier system.) The level is determined by the higher of new hospital admissions and inpatient beds metrics, based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days. There are 329 high (orange) level counties in the U.S., and there are 19 in California up from 13 last week, only eight counties are green this week. When evaluating just community transmission level, all but three California counties are in the highest (red) community transmission level including Tuolumne and Calaveras. A total of 80% of U.S. counties are in the highest community transmission level.

Calaveras Public Health updates weekly on Tuesdays. They report 68 new lab confirmed cases from June 8th to the 14th. The number of cases is up from 57 new lab confirmed cases among residents the week before. They report 39 active cases, last week there were 34 active cases. There are no active Covid hospitalizations to report.

Mariposa Public Health reports 75 new cases, (Friday through Thursday). There are 31 active cases down from 36 active cases last week and one resident is hospitalized with Covid. Mariposa County reports 788 cases in fully vaccinated individuals since April 2021 out of a total of 3,089 cases reported since that time.

COVID-19 Testing If you test positive or have been exposed to COVID-19 – Isolation instructions (click here) To make an appointment for testing at the testing site visit: https://lhi.care/covidtesting

The hours of the Mother Lode testing site are: Monday, Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Antigen tests are by appointment and PCR tests are by walk-in only.

The State testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds launched Test to Treat operations as detailed here.

The site will also be closed due to the Mother Lode Fair and Independence Day holiday from Wednesday, June 29th through Monday, July 4th. They will reopen on Tuesday, July 5th and will be open Wednesday, July 6th for an additional day of operation.

COVID-19 Vaccine for children age 6 months to 5 years has been reviewed by the FDA’s advisory committee, and is now expected to be reviewed for CDC recommendation in the coming days. For more information and timing of the approval process click here: https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/coronavirus-covid-19-update-fda-announces-tentative-advisory-committee-meeting-schedule-regarding

Individuals may receive a second booster dose at least four months after their first booster dose if they are age 12 years and older and moderately or severely immunocompromised, or 50 years and older. Another booster is also recommended for those age 18-49 years if they received the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine as both their primary series dose and booster dose. More information can be found at: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/clinical-considerations/covid-19-vaccines-us.html. Appointments in Tuolumne and Calaveras can be made through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255 or through local pharmacies, more details are here.

County

Date

New

Active (Hospital)

Est. Total 2022 All Cases (All Deaths) Amador

6/7 to 6/13 84 95 (1) 2,122 6,299

(78) Calaveras 6/8 to 6/14 68 39 (0) 2,853 7,610

(125) Mariposa 6/10 to 6/16 75 31 (1) 1,744 3,529

(35) Mono

6/11 to 6/17 56 N/A 1,094 3,066

(9) Tuolumne 6/4 to 6/10 155 121 (12) 6,027 14,170 (183) Colors indicate CDC Community Level: Green-low, Yellow-medium, Orange-high