Regional Covid-19 Report Low Numbers Continue

CDC Community Transmission: determined as new cases per 100,00 population in the past 7 days. View Photos

Tuolumne County Public Health reports 15 new community cases and no hospitalizations from Saturday, April 9th to Friday, April 15th. There are 20 active community cases and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports no active inmate cases. Last week, including Saturday and Sunday there were a total of 15 new cases.

The newly reported community cases this week include one age 17 and younger and seven cases age 60 or older. The new Covid cases demographics: one boy age 12 to 17, a woman and a man age in their 30s, two women in their 40s, two women in their 50s, one woman and three men in their 60s, and one woman and two men in their 70s.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County increased to 3.7 from 3.1 per 100,000 population. A total of eight more are counted as released from isolation, in all 10,644 have been released from isolation. The 7-day test positivity rate is 1.9% up from 1.1% and 63% of the population eligible to get vaccinated has been vaccinated.

Tuolumne County and all counties in California remain in the least severe “low” (green) community Covid level according to the CDC determined by factors like new hospital admissions and inpatient beds metrics and based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days. Tuolumne and Calaveras are also in the lowest community transmission level but as seen in the image Stanislaus and Mariposa and other surrounding counties are in the orange Moderate transmission level and some coastal counties are in the highest transmission level determined by the CDC as new cases per 100,00 population in the past 7 days.

Positive actions to protect ourselves and those around us including anyone not fully vaccinated, children under 5 who cannot be vaccinated yet, and those with weakened immune systems from illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19 are to get vaccinated (including a booster), wear a mask in public (Masking is not required but is still strongly recommended. State guidance on face coverings here, requires that all individuals regardless of vaccination status wear a mask on public transit, in healthcare settings, and in emergency shelters and cooling centers. Public health also recommends that individuals keep six feet of distance and avoid crowds when possible, wash hands and clean surfaces frequently, and stay home when sick.

Calaveras Public Health updates weekly on Tuesdays. On April 12th they had eight new cases since their last update on Friday. They reported three active cases and no Covid hospitalizations or newly confirmed deaths.

Mariposa Public Health reports 18 new cases up from six new cases last week (Saturday through Thursday). There are 11 active cases and no residents hospitalized with Covid.

COVID-19 Testing the Mother Lode Fairgrounds has antigen and PCR tests and is open Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Schedule an appointment by going to www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. Additionally, the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Office has rapid tests available for all public and private school students in Tuolumne County. Check with your child’s school office to pick up a testing kit or you can pick one up at the County School’s Office Monday – Friday, 8 A.M. – 5 P.M. at 175 Fairview Lane. No appointment is needed and there is no cost.

COVID-19 Vaccine Tuolumne and Calaveras Public Health noted last week here that individuals may receive a second booster dose at least four months after their first booster dose if they are age 12 years and older and moderately or severely immunocompromised, or 50 years and older. Another booster is also recommended for those age 18-49 years if they received the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine as both their primary series dose and booster dose. More information can be found at: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/clinical-considerations/covid-19-vaccines-us.html. Appointments in Tuolumne and Calaveras can be made through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255 or through local pharmacies, more details are here.

County

Date

New

Active (Hospital)

Total 2022 All Cases (All Deaths) Amador

4/5 to 4/11 10 3 (1) 1,764 5,949

(77) Calaveras 4/6 to 4/12 8 3 (0) 2,552 7,280

(122) Mariposa 4/8 to 4/14 18 11 (0) 1,193 3,040

(34) Mono

4/9 to 4/13 10 N/A 1,007 2,977

(9) Tuolumne 4/9 to 4/15 15 20 (0) 5,201 13,493 (181) Citing at-home testing, there are no Stanislaus updates.