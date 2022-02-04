100 New Covid-19 Cases In Tuolumne, 43 Cases In Calaveras

Tuolumne County Public Health reports 32 new Covid-19 community cases, active community cases decreased 22 to 519 including 14 people who are hospitalized. There are 68 new inmate cases since Wednesday. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports 533 active inmate cases up from 478 Wednesday. The Sierra Conservation Center, for the fourth day, has the most Covid cases out of all the prisons in California. There have been 2,280 inmate cases, the prison’s inmate population is 3,009.

The newly reported community cases include 8 cases age 17 or younger and 18 cases age 60 or older. An other category has been added to the demographics and public health clarifies “has been added to this report and on our dashboard demographics. Other indicates cases where the gender has not been confirmed or provided, or identified as non-binary, transgender, or other gender definition.”

The new Covid cases demographics: two girls, one boy and one other age 11 or younger, one girl and three boys age 12 to 17, one women and two men age 18 to 29, three men in their 30s, three women, three men and one other in their 40s, one woman and three men in their 50s, two men in their 60s, two women and two men in their 70s, and one man in his 80s.

Adventist Health Sonora is hosting a COVID-19 Pfizer vaccination clinic for children ages 5-11 only, happening this Friday, Feb. 4 from 3-6 p.m. at the hospital. They note to enter the hospital through the associate entrance off of Guzzi Lane and follow signs for the vaccination clinic.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County decreased to 113.1 from 128.4 per 100,000 population. The case rate reached a low of 15.1 on December 17th. A total of 53 were released from isolation in all 9,168 have been released from isolation and 61% of the population eligible to get vaccinated has been vaccinated.

The state reports the 14-day average for Covid-19 hospitalized patients increased to 21. The state reports one ICU bed remains available in Tuolumne County out of six. Vaccination details per case are no longer reported, the state vaccination trends are here.

If you receive a positive test result, you will likely receive a text from a “Virtual Agent” to make contact and provide some information on what to do next. You can help slow the spread of COVID-19 by responding to texts, calls, or emails, and self-isolating when you have symptoms or a positive test result. Also, notify any close contacts you’ve had from 2 days before you became ill or got tested. Any close contacts should follow current quarantine guidance and get tested 3-5 days after exposure. If you are at high risk of severe disease or hospitalization, you can contact your doctor to discuss potential treatment options. If you are not symptomatic, have not tested positive for COVID-19 recently, and are not in quarantine, get vaccinated or boosted.

Calaveras County Public Health reports 43 new cases since Wednesday, February 3. There are eight more active cases for a total of 125 active cases including four Covid hospitalizations. Calaveras reports positive cases age 17 and under remain at 1,300 or more, and cases age 65 and older remain at 1,100 or more. Specific numbers are no longer provided. There are 35 more counted as recovered for a total of 6,429 and 56.55% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated in the county. According to the state, Calaveras 14-day average for Covid hospitalizations decreased to four and there are five ICU beds available.

Mariposa County Health & Human Services officials ask “Have you ever heard someone talking about “the goalposts moving” when it comes to COVID-19? It’s common to feel confused or frustrated by guidance changes or public health messaging, but it’s important to know WHY these changes are occurring.” They detail, to stick with the football pun, we need to look at more than just the goalposts…

Did our opponent make adjustments at the half?

Did we fumble and lose yardage?

Are we facing a new opponent or has our opponent added to their roster?

Health officials add “The truth is, just like in a football game, circumstances can change and we learn new information. Throughout the past 23 months we have learned and adapted and we now have more tools like vaccines and treatments. Just because guidance changes, doesn’t mean it was wrong.” They note it can be hard to stay up-to-date and it can feel overwhelming but their team is available if you have questions or are confused on guidance. Reach out by calling or texting 1-209-259-1332, or emailing mariposacovid19@gmail.com.

COVID-19 Testing Free tests can be ordered at covidtests.gov or at usps.com/covidtest. The first tests will ship by the end of January. Tests will typically ship within 7-12 days of ordering through the U.S. Postal Service. USPS reports shipping times of 1-3 days for its first-class package service in the continental United States. The White House emphasized that the website is in “beta testing” when it made tests available for ordering for the first time today.

Public health recommends scheduling an appointment to get tested 5 days after possible exposure and if you are having any symptoms, to get tested right away. The Tuolumne County State testing site schedule is 7 days a week from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds and will be open on the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, Monday, January 17th. Appointments can be made at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. Testing is also available at pharmacies, at Rapid Care, and the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider. More details are here.

COVID-19 Vaccine The United States Food and Drug Administration has given full approval for the use of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine for individuals 18 years of age and older. FDA approval information can be viewed here: https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/coronavirus-covid-19-update-fda-takes-key-action-approving-second-covid-19-vaccine and a statement from the California Department of Public Health can be viewed here: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/OPA/Pages/NR22-023.aspx

The CDC recommends people receive a booster shot if they completed a Pfizer series at least five months ago, or the Moderna series at least six months ago, or a J&J vaccine at least two months ago. Vaccine appointments for children ages 5 to 11 can also be made through myturn.ca.gov, or by calling 833-422-4255, or through local pharmacies, more details are here. For ways to manage a fear of needles or a phobia and help others with it, view the CDC’s information guide here. Learn more about self-care strategies by visiting namica.org

County

Date

New

Active (Hospital)

Total 2022 All Cases (All Deaths) Amador 1/31 242 425 (16) 1,273 5,439

(64) Calaveras 2/3 43 125 (4) 2,020 6,655

(101) Mariposa 2/3 13 81 (16) 854 2,717

(20) Mono 2/3 0 N/A 914 2,887

(8) Stanislaus 2/3 539 9,358 (236) 28,946 113,320

(1,554) Tuolumne 2/3 100 519 (14) 4,236 12,130 (163) Reported cases at end of 2021 and 2020