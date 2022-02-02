1 Death, 96 New Covid-19 Cases In Tuolumne, 117 Cases In Calaveras

Covid Rates California Department of Public Health (CDPH) View Photo

Tuolumne County Public Health reports the death of a woman in her 80s due to Covid-19. There have been 163 deaths since January 2020, 15 of those deaths were reported since the first report of 2022 on January 3rd.

There are 79 new Covid-19 positive community cases, active community cases increased 44 to 541 including 20 people who are hospitalized. There are 17 new inmate cases since Tuesday. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports 478 active inmate cases down from 501 Tuesday. The Sierra Conservation Center, for the third day, has the most Covid cases out of all the prisons in California. There have been 2,212 inmate cases, the prison’s inmate population is 3,046.

The newly reported community cases include 14 cases age 17 or younger and 18 cases age 60 or older. The new Covid cases by gender and age: nine girls and one boy age 11 or younger, three girls and one boy age 12 to 17, four women and eleven men age 18 to 29, six women and nine men in their 30s, one woman and eight men in their 40s, one woman and seven men in their 50s, eight women and six men in their 60s, three men in their 70s, and one man age 90 or older.

Adventist Health Sonora is hosting a COVID-19 Pfizer vaccination clinic for children ages 5-11 only, happening this Friday, Feb. 4 from 3-6 p.m. at the hospital. They note to enter the hospital through the associate entrance off of Guzzi Lane and follow signs for the vaccination clinic.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County decreased to 128.4 from 134.7 per 100,000 population. The case rate reached a low of 15.1 on December 17th. A total of 33 were released from isolation in all 9,115 have been released from isolation and 61% of the population eligible to get vaccinated has been vaccinated.

The state reports the 14-day average for Covid-19 hospitalized patients decreased to 20. The state reports one ICU bed available in Tuolumne County out of six. Vaccination details per case are no longer reported, the state vaccination trends are here.

If you receive a positive test result, you will likely receive a text from a “Virtual Agent” to make contact and provide some information on what to do next. You can help slow the spread of COVID-19 by responding to texts, calls, or emails, and self-isolating when you have symptoms or a positive test result. Also, notify any close contacts you’ve had from 2 days before you became ill or got tested. Any close contacts should follow current quarantine guidance and get tested 3-5 days after exposure. If you are at high risk of severe disease or hospitalization, you can contact your doctor to discuss potential treatment options. If you are not symptomatic, have not tested positive for COVID-19 recently, and are not in quarantine, get vaccinated or boosted.

Calaveras County Public Health reports 117 new cases since Tuesday, February 1. There are seven more active cases for a total of 117 active cases including five Covid hospitalizations. Calaveras reports positive cases age 17 and under number 1,300 or more, and cases age 65 and older are 1,100 or more. Specific numbers are no longer provided. There are 110 more counted as recovered for a total of 6,394 and 56.55% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated in the county. According to the state, Calaveras 14-day average for Covid hospitalizations remains at five and there are four ICU beds available.

COVID-19 Testing Free tests can be ordered at covidtests.gov or at usps.com/covidtest. The first tests will ship by the end of January. Tests will typically ship within 7-12 days of ordering through the U.S. Postal Service. USPS reports shipping times of 1-3 days for its first-class package service in the continental United States. The White House emphasized that the website is in “beta testing” when it made tests available for ordering for the first time today.

Public health recommends scheduling an appointment to get tested 5 days after possible exposure and if you are having any symptoms, to get tested right away. The Tuolumne County State testing site schedule is 7 days a week from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds and will be open on the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, Monday, January 17th. Appointments can be made at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. Testing is also available at pharmacies, at Rapid Care, and the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider. More details are here.

COVID-19 Vaccine The United States Food and Drug Administration has given full approval for the use of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine for individuals 18 years of age and older. FDA approval information can be viewed here: https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/coronavirus-covid-19-update-fda-takes-key-action-approving-second-covid-19-vaccine and a statement from the California Department of Public Health can be viewed here: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/OPA/Pages/NR22-023.aspx

The CDC recommends people receive a booster shot if they completed a Pfizer series at least five months ago, or the Moderna series at least six months ago, or a J&J vaccine at least two months ago. Vaccine appointments for children ages 5 to 11 can also be made through myturn.ca.gov, or by calling 833-422-4255, or through local pharmacies, more details are here. For ways to manage a fear of needles or a phobia and help others with it, view the CDC’s information guide here. Learn more about self-care strategies by visiting namica.org

Total 2022 All Cases (All Deaths) Amador 1/31 242 425 (16) 1,273 5,439

(64) Calaveras 2/2 117 117 (5) 1,977 6,612

(101) Mariposa 2/2 26 76 (16) 837 2,704

(20) Mono 2/2 0 N/A 914 2,889

(8) Stanislaus 2/2 1,016 9,925 (239) 28,407 112,781

(1,544) Tuolumne 2/2 96 541 (20) 4,036 12,031 (163) Reported cases at end of 2021 and 2020