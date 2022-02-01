2 New Covid-19 Deaths In Calaveras, 1 Death In Tuolumne

CDC recommends children 5-11 get covid-19 vaccine View Photo

Tuolumne County Public Health reports the death of a woman in her 60s due to Covid-19. There have been 162 deaths since January 2020, 14 of those deaths were reported since the first report of 2022 on January 3rd.

There are 92 new Covid-19 positive community cases, active community cases increased 46 to 497 including 18 people who are hospitalized. There are also five new inmate cases since Monday. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports 501 active cases down from 557 Monday. The Sierra Conservation Center, for the second day, has the most Covid cases out of all the prisons in California. There have been 2,195 inmate cases, the prison’s inmate population is 3,046.

The newly reported community cases include 21 cases age 17 or younger and 25 cases age 60 or older. The new Covid cases by gender and age: 4 girls and 11 boys age 11 or younger, 3 girls and 3 boys age 12 to 17, 12 women and 2 men age 18 to 29, 8 women and 4 men in their 30s, 9 women and 4 men in their 40s, 5 women and 2 men in their 50s, 8 women and 5 men in their 60s, 4 women and 4 men in their 70s, and 2 women and 1 man in their 80s and 1 man age 90 or older.

Adventist Health Sonora is hosting a COVID-19 Pfizer vaccination clinic for children ages 5-11 only, happening this Friday, Feb. 4 from 3-6 p.m. at the hospital. They note to enter the hospital through the associate entrance off of Guzzi Lane and follow signs for the vaccination clinic.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County decreased to 134.7 from 143.7 per 100,000 population. The case rate reached a low of 15.1 on December 17th. A total of 92 were released from isolation in all 9,082 have been released from isolation and 61% of the population eligible to get vaccinated has been vaccinated.

The state reports the 14-day average for Covid-19 hospitalized patients decreased to 16. The state reports one ICU bed available in Tuolumne County out of six. Vaccination details per case are no longer reported, the state vaccination trends are here.

If you receive a positive test result, you will likely receive a text from a “Virtual Agent” to make contact and provide some information on what to do next. You can help slow the spread of COVID-19 by responding to texts, calls, or emails, and self-isolating when you have symptoms or a positive test result. Also, notify any close contacts you’ve had from 2 days before you became ill or got tested. Any close contacts should follow current quarantine guidance and get tested 3-5 days after exposure. If you are at high risk of severe disease or hospitalization, you can contact your doctor to discuss potential treatment options. If you are not symptomatic, have not tested positive for COVID-19 recently, and are not in quarantine, get vaccinated or boosted.

Calaveras County Public Health reports two deaths due to Covid-19. Calaveras County Health and Human Services Agency Director Cori L. Allen states, “After the onset of this recent COVID-19 surge, we are seeing the very sad reality which includes two more untimely fatalities today: two males in their 80s. There just are no words to express the sadness these fatalities leave us all with.”

Detailed Calaveras Covid case numbers are expected this afternoon.

COVID-19 Testing Free tests can be ordered at covidtests.gov or at usps.com/covidtest. The first tests will ship by the end of January. Tests will typically ship within 7-12 days of ordering through the U.S. Postal Service. USPS reports shipping times of 1-3 days for its first-class package service in the continental United States. The White House emphasized that the website is in “beta testing” when it made tests available for ordering for the first time today.

Public health recommends scheduling an appointment to get tested 5 days after possible exposure and if you are having any symptoms, to get tested right away. The Tuolumne County State testing site schedule is 7 days a week from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds and will be open on the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, Monday, January 17th. Appointments can be made at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. Testing is also available at pharmacies, at Rapid Care, and the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider. More details are here.

COVID-19 Vaccine the CDC recommends people receive a booster shot if they completed a Pfizer series at least five months ago, or the Moderna series at least six months ago, or a J&J vaccine at least two months ago. Vaccine appointments for children ages 5 to 11 can also be made through myturn.ca.gov, or by calling 833-422-4255, or through local pharmacies, more details are here. For ways to manage a fear of needles or a phobia and help others with it, view the CDC’s information guide here. Learn more about self-care strategies by visiting namica.org