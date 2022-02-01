2 New Covid-19 Deaths In Calaveras, 304 New Cases In Tuolumne

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Covid Dashboard Jan. 31, 2022 View Photo

Calaveras County Public Health reports the death of a woman in her 60s and a man in his 90s due to Covid-19. There are 193 new cases since Friday, January 28. There are 43 less active cases for a total of 113 active cases including three Covid hospitalizations. Calaveras reports positive cases age 17 and under number 1,300 or more, and cases age 65 and older are 1,000 or more. Specific numbers are no longer provided. There are 234 more counted as recovered for a total of 6,186 and 56.48% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated in the county. According to the state, Calaveras 14-day average for Covid hospitalizations decreased to three and there are five ICU beds available.

Tuolumne County Public Health reports 148 new Covid-19 positive community cases identified since Friday and 156 new inmate cases. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports 557 active cases up from 432 Friday. Today the Sierra Conservation Center has the most cases out of all the prisons in California. On Friday the SCC had the fourth most cases. There have been 2,190 inmate cases at the SCC total and no inmate deaths. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports the SCC manages 3,051 inmates with 83% vaccinated including all the southern fire conservation camps. They have tested 71% of the prison population in the past 14 days. There are 91 active staff cases reporting they have Covid out of 1,142. A total of 698 staff members report they are or have been Covid positive with a 58% vaccination rate reported among the staff, one staff member passed away on September 1st, 2021.

The newly reported community cases include 31 cases age 17 or younger and 41 cases age 60 or older. Tuolumne County’s active community cases decreased 451 to 500 including 12 people who are hospitalized. There have been 161 deaths since January 2020.

Adventist Health Sonora is hosting a COVID-19 Pfizer vaccination clinic for children ages 5-11 only, happening this Friday, Feb. 4 from 3-6 p.m. at the hospital. They note to enter hospital through associate entrance off of Guzzi Lane and follow signs for the vaccination clinic.

The state reports the 14-day average for Covid-19 hospitalized patients increased to 18. The state reports no ICU beds available in Tuolumne County out of six. Vaccination details per case are no longer reported, the state vaccination trends are here.

The new Covid cases by gender and age: 13 girls and 9 boys age 11 or younger, 6 girl and 3 boys age 12 to 17, 7 women and 10 men age 18 to 29, 15 women and 6 men in their 30s, 7 women and 11 men in their 40s, 13 women and 7 men in their 50s, 17 women and 11 men in their 60s, 5 women and 3 men in their 70s, and 2 women and 1 man in their 80s and 2 men age 90 or older.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County decreased to 143.1 from 160.0 per 100,000 population. The case rate reached a low of 15.1 on December 17th. A total of 599 were released from isolation in all 8,990 have been released from isolation and 61% of the population eligible to get vaccinated has been vaccinated.

If you receive a positive test result, you will likely receive a text from a “Virtual Agent” to make contact and provide some information on what to do next. You can help slow the spread of COVID-19 by responding to texts, calls, or emails, and self-isolating when you have symptoms or a positive test result. Also notify any close contacts you’ve had from 2 days before you became ill or got tested. Any close contacts should follow current quarantine guidance and get tested 3-5 days after exposure. If you are at high risk of severe disease or hospitalization, you can contact your doctor to discuss potential treatment options. If you are not symptomatic, have not tested positive for COVID-19 recently, and are not in quarantine, get vaccinated or boosted.

COVID-19 Testing Free tests can be ordered at covidtests.gov or at usps.com/covidtest. The first tests will ship by the end of January. Tests will typically ship within 7-12 days of ordering through the U.S. Postal Service. USPS reports shipping times of 1-3 days for its first-class package service in the continental United States. The White House emphasized that the website is in “beta testing” when it made tests available for ordering for the first time today.

Public health recommends scheduling an appointment to get tested 5 days after possible exposure and if you are having any symptoms, to get tested right away. The Tuolumne County State testing site schedule is 7 days a week from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds and will be open on the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, Monday, January 17th. Appointments can be made at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. Testing is also available at pharmacies, at Rapid Care, and the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider. More details are here.

COVID-19 Vaccine the CDC recommends people receive a booster shot if they completed a Pfizer series at least five months ago, or the Moderna series at least six months ago, or a J&J vaccine at least two months ago. Vaccine appointments for children ages 5 to 11 can also be made through myturn.ca.gov, or by calling 833-422-4255, or through local pharmacies, more details are here. For ways to manage a fear of needles or a phobia and help others with it, view the CDC’s information guide here. Learn more about self-care strategies by visiting namica.org

County

Date

New

Active (Hospital)

Total 2022 All Cases (All Deaths) Amador 1/27 155 655 (15) 1,031 5,197

(64) Calaveras 1/31 193 113 (3) 1,763 6,398

(99) Mariposa 1/31 57 58 (17) 796 2,663

(19) Mono 1/31 28 N/A 913 2,888

(7) Stanislaus 1/31 1,620 11,523 (262) 26,792 111,765

(1,532) Tuolumne 1/31 304 500 (12) 3,843 11,841 (161) Reported cases at end of 2021 and 2020