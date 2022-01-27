168 New Covid Cases In Tuolumne, 103 In Calaveras

Mariposa Public Health Face Mask tips View Photo

Tuolumne County Public Health reports 93 new Covid-19 positive community cases identified since Tuesday and 75 new inmate cases. The newly reported community cases include 38 cases age 17 or younger and 14 cases age 60 or older. Tuolumne County’s active community cases increased 91 to 890 including 11 people who are hospitalized.

The state reports the 14-day average for Covid-19 hospitalized patients remains at 20. The state reports one ICU bed available in Tuolumne County out of six. Vaccination details per case are no longer reported, the state vaccination trends are here.

The new Covid cases by gender and age: 15 girls and 10 boys age 11 or younger, 8 girls and 5 boys age 12 to 17, 5 women and 6 men age 18 to 29, 10 women and 5 men in their 30s, 8 women and 2 men in their 40s, 4 women and 1 man in their 50s, 3 men in their 60s, 4 women and 4 men in their 70s, and 3 women in their 80s.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports 354 currently active inmate cases. There have been 1,984 inmate cases at the Sierra Conservation Center, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports the SCC manages 3,120 inmates with 82% vaccinated including all the southern fire conservation camps. They have tested 59% of the prison population in the past 14 days. There are 83 active staff cases reporting they have Covid out of 1,160. A total of 675 staff members report they are or have been Covid positive with a 56% vaccination rate reported among the staff.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County decreased to 167.4 from 172.5 per 100,000 population. The case rate reached a low of 15.1 on December 17th. A total of 8,241 have been released from isolation and 61% of the population eligible to get vaccinated has been vaccinated.

If you receive a positive test result, you will likely receive a text from a “Virtual Agent” to make contact and provide some information on what to do next. You can help slow the spread of COVID-19 by responding to texts, calls, or emails, and self-isolating when you have symptoms or a positive test result. Also notify any close contacts you’ve had from 2 days before you became ill or got tested. Any close contacts should follow current quarantine guidance and get tested 3-5 days after exposure. If you are at high risk of severe disease or hospitalization, you can contact your doctor to discuss potential treatment options. If you are not symptomatic, have not tested positive for COVID-19 recently, and are not in quarantine, get vaccinated or boosted.

Calaveras County Public Health reports 103 new cases since Tuesday, January 25. There are 23 more active cases for a total of 113 active cases including five Covid hospitalizations. Calaveras reports positive cases age 17 and under number 1,100 or more, a specific number is no longer provided. There are 10 new cases age 65 and older, in total 951 over 65 have been identified with Covid. There are 80 more counted as recovered for a total of 5,774 and 56.31% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated in the county. According to the state, Calaveras 14-day average for Covid hospitalizations decreased three to five and there are four ICU beds available.

COVID-19 Testing Free tests can be ordered at covidtests.gov or at usps.com/covidtest. The first tests will ship by the end of January. Tests will typically ship within 7-12 days of ordering through the U.S. Postal Service. USPS reports shipping times of 1-3 days for its first-class package service in the continental United States. The White House emphasized that the website is in “beta testing” when it made tests available for ordering for the first time today.

Public health recommends scheduling an appointment to get tested 5 days after possible exposure and if you are having any symptoms, to get tested right away. The Tuolumne County State testing site schedule is 7 days a week from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds and will be open on the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, Monday, January 17th. Appointments can be made at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. Testing is also available at pharmacies, at Rapid Care, and the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider. More details are here.

COVID-19 Vaccine the CDC recommends people receive a booster shot if they completed a Pfizer series at least five months ago, or the Moderna series at least six months ago, or a J&J vaccine at least two months ago. Vaccine appointments for children ages 5 to 11 can also be made through myturn.ca.gov, or by calling 833-422-4255, or through local pharmacies, more details are here. For ways to manage a fear of needles or a phobia and help others with it, view the CDC’s information guide here. Learn more about self-care strategies by visiting namica.org

County

Date

New

Active (Hospital)

Total 2022 All Cases (All Deaths) Amador 1/24 257 560 (12) 876 5,042

(64) Calaveras 1/26 103 113 (5) 1,349 5,984

(97) Mariposa 1/26 29 86 (16) 739 2,541

(19) Mono 1/26 196 N/A 851 2,826

(7) Stanislaus 1/26 848 11,362 (285) 22,646 107,619

(1,526) Tuolumne 1/26 168 890 (11) 3,271 11,273 (158) Reported cases at end of 2021 and 2020