One Covid-19 Death In Tuolumne and One Death In Calaveras

Positive Covid-19 rapid test View Photo

Tuolumne County Public Health reports the death of a man in his 70s due to Covid-19.

There are 137 new Covid-19 positive community cases identified since Monday and one new inmate case. The newly reported community cases include 74 cases age 17 or younger and 67 cases age 60 or older. Tuolumne County’s active community cases increased 14 to 799 including 11 people who are hospitalized.

The state reports the 14-day average for Covid-19 hospitalized patients increased from 19 to 20. The state reports one ICU bed available in Tuolumne County out of six. Vaccination details are no longer reported, the state numbers are here.

The new Covid cases by gender and age: 13 girls and 7 boys age 11 or younger, 10 girls and 7 boys age 12 to 17, 9 women and 12 men age 18 to 29, 14 women and 14 men in their 30s, 9 women and 7 men in their 40s, 12 women and 5 men in their 50s, 9 women and 7 men in their 60s, 3 women and 5 men in their 70s, 1 woman in her 80s and 2 women over 90.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports 255 currently active inmate cases. There have been 1,909 inmate cases at the Sierra Conservation Center, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports the SCC manages 3,133 inmates with 82% vaccinated including all the southern fire conservation camps. They have tested 54% of the prison population in the past 14 days. There are 96 active staff cases reporting they have Covid out of 1,160. A total of 652 staff members report they are or have been Covid positive with a 56% vaccination rate reported among the staff.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County decreased to 172.5 from 174.8 per 100,000 population. The case rate reached a low of 15.1 on December 17th. A total of 120 individuals were released from isolation, in all 8,241 have been released from isolation. A total of 60% of the population eligible to get vaccinated has been vaccinated.

If you receive a positive test result, you will likely receive a text from a “Virtual Agent” to make contact and provide some information on what to do next. You can help slow the spread of COVID-19 by responding to texts, calls, or emails, and self-isolating when you have symptoms or a positive test result. Also notify any close contacts you’ve had from 2 days before you became ill or got tested. Any close contacts should follow current quarantine guidance and get tested 3-5 days after exposure. If you are at high risk of severe disease or hospitalization, you can contact your doctor to discuss potential treatment options. If you are not symptomatic, have not tested positive for COVID-19 recently, and are not in quarantine, get vaccinated or boosted.

Calaveras County Public Health reports the death of a woman in her 50s due to Coivd-19. The covid numbers are expected later this afternoon.

COVID-19 Testing Free tests can be ordered at covidtests.gov or at usps.com/covidtest. The first tests will ship by the end of January. Tests will typically ship within 7-12 days of ordering through the U.S. Postal Service. USPS reports shipping times of 1-3 days for its first-class package service in the continental United States. The White House emphasized that the website is in “beta testing” when it made tests available for ordering for the first time today.

Public health recommends scheduling an appointment to get tested 5 days after possible exposure and if you are having any symptoms, to get tested right away. The Tuolumne County State testing site schedule is 7 days a week from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds and will be open on the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, Monday, January 17th. Appointments can be made at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. Testing is also available at pharmacies, at Rapid Care, and the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider. More details are here.

COVID-19 Vaccine the CDC recommends people receive a booster shot if they completed a Pfizer series at least five months ago, or the Moderna series at least six months ago, or a J&J vaccine at least two months ago. Vaccine appointments for children ages 5 to 11 can also be made through myturn.ca.gov, or by calling 833-422-4255, or through local pharmacies, more details are here. For ways to manage a fear of needles or a phobia and help others with it, view the CDC’s information guide here. Learn more about self-care strategies by visiting namica.org

County

Date

New

Active (Hospital)

Total 2022 All Cases (All Deaths) Amador 1/24 257 560 (12) 876 5,042

(64) Calaveras 1/24 230 107 (7) 1,143 5,778

(96) Mariposa 1/24 38 70 (13) 635 2,437

(19) Mono 1/24 35 N/A 634 2,609

(7) Stanislaus 1/25 1,043 11,949 (292) 21,798 105,728

(1,525) Tuolumne 1/25 137 799 (11) 3,103 11,107 (158) Reported cases at end of 2021 and 2020