COVID Numbers Climb In Mother Lode

Tuolumne County COVID Numbers 12-28-21 View Photo

Tuolumne County Public Health reports 75 new Covid cases since Thursday, with 57 who are unvaccinated. Active cases are 119 including 6 people who are hospitalized, all who are hospitalized are unvaccinated. Today’s newly reported cases had nine cases age 17 or younger and 19 cases age 60 or older. New Covid cases by gender and age: three boys 0 to 11, three girls and boys age 12 to 17, eleven women and five men age 18 to 29, eight women and five men in their 30s, five women and eight men in their 40s, three women and two men in their 50s, eight women and four men in their 60s, two women and men in their 70s, one woman in her 80s, and one woman and man in their 90s.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County increased to 24.2 from 20.7 per 100,000 population Thursday. A total of 64 individuals were released from isolation today, in all 6,340 have been released from isolation. There have been 6,607 community cases and 148 deaths. A total of 59% of the population eligible to get vaccinated has been vaccinated. There have been 1,621 inmate cases, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports no active Covid case at the Sierra Conservation Center. The SCC manages 3,271 inmates including all the southern fire conservation camps.

Additionally, public health gave these updates:

Due to inclement weather conditions, the COVID-19 testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds will be open from 10 am to 4 pm on Wednesday, 12/29/21. Those seeking testing can visit https://lhi.care/covidtesting to find an appointment at another nearby testing site or visit a local pharmacy offering testing.

We are aware of the CDC’s update to isolation and quarantine guidelines. We are awaiting guidance from the California Department of Public Health and will provide updates as they are available.

Due to incoming weather and extended power outages, the Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services will open one Warming Shelter that will be open overnight for those without power and in need of a place to stay as this next storm passes through. The shelter will be located at the Enrichment Center on 102 Hospital Road in Sonora. It will open today, 12/28/21 from 7 pm until 7 pm on Wednesday 12/29/21. Click here for more details.

Calaveras County Public Health reports 13 new cases, active cases increased four to 13 with two hospitalized. The total number of confirmed cases is 4,617. There are nine more recovered cases for a total of 4,512 cases recovered and 55.5% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated in the county. COVID-19 Testing Public health recommends if you believe you have been exposed to Covid, schedule an appointment to get tested 5 days after exposure and if you are having any symptoms, get tested right away. The Tuolumne County State testing site is open 7 days a week beginning from 7 AM to 7 PM (closed on Thanksgiving Day) at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123 the same website and phone number can be used to schedule tests in other counties. Testing is also available through some pharmacies, at Rapid Care, the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 Vaccine appointments and booster vaccine shots available to adults over 18 as detailed here or for children ages 5 to 11 can be made through myturn.ca.gov, by calling 833-422-4255, or the pediatric vaccine may also be available through some pharmacies and healthcare providers. Adventist Health is hosting a walk-in children’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic this Friday, Dec. 3 from 4 – 6 p.m

The Calaveras Public Health mobile vaccination and testing team is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations (a pediatric Pfizer dose) for 5-11 year-olds. Appointments are necessary, go to myturn.ca.gov.

COVID-19 vaccine appointments are also available at local pharmacies more details are here. Appointments for COVID-19 boosters can be made at myturn.ca.gov. If you would like to get a different booster from your initial vaccine series, call Tuolumne County’s COVID-19 Information line to arrange an appointment (209) 533-7440.

Tuolumne Public Health says “There are positive actions we can take to protect ourselves and those around us from illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19. Vaccination is the most important step we can take to reduce the spread of disease, and reduce the impact to our healthcare system. Also, the continued practice of other preventive actions like wearing a mask in public, keeping your distance, avoiding crowds, washing hands, cleaning surfaces, and staying home when sick will help slow the spread of the virus. These actions remain the same in light of the Omicron variant.”