21 New Covid Cases In Tuolumne County, 20 In Calaveras

Active Cases by County from Public Health Departments thru Nov 29 View Photo

Tuolumne County Public Health reports 21 new COVID-19 cases since yesterday, with 14 who are unvaccinated. Active cases are up 14 to 76 including 11 people who are hospitalized, 6 who are hospitalized are vaccinated. Today’s newly reported cases had 2 cases age 17 or younger and 6 cases age 60 or older. New COVID-19 cases by gender and age: 2 girls age 11 to 17, 1 woman and 2 men age 18 to 29, 2 women and 1 man in their 30s, 1 woman and 2 men in their 40s, 2 women and 2 men in their 50s, and 3 women and 3 men in their 60s.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County decreased to 18.7 from 19.2 per 100,000 population yesterday. A total of 7 individuals were released from isolation today, in all 6,028 have been released from isolation. There have been 6,245 community cases and 141 deaths. A total of 58% of the population eligible to get vaccinated has been vaccinated. There have been 1,621 inmate cases, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports no active COVID-19 case at the Sierra Conservation Center. The SCC manages 3,271 inmates including all the southern fire conservation camps.

Calaveras County Public Health reports 20 new cases, active cases increased 11 to 31 with four hospitalized. The total number of confirmed cases is 4,359. A total of 11 of the new cases are age 17 or younger and none are age 65 and older, in total 799 under ave 17 and 741 over 65 have been identified with covid. There are nine more recovered cases for a total of 4,239 cases recovered and 54.14% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated in the county.

COVID-19 Testing Public health recommends if you believe you have been exposed to Covid, schedule an appointment to get tested 5 days after exposure and if you are having any symptoms, get tested right away. The Tuolumne County State testing site is open 7 days a week beginning from 7 AM to 7 PM (closed on Thanksgiving Day) at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123 the same website and phone number can be used to schedule tests in other counties. Testing is also available through some pharmacies, at Rapid Care, the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 Vaccine appointments and booster vaccine shots available to adults over 18 as detailed here or for children ages 5 to 11 can be made through myturn.ca.gov, by calling 833-422-4255, or the pediatric vaccine may also be available through some pharmacies and healthcare providers.

The Calaveras Public Health mobile vaccination and testing team is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations for 5-11 year-olds. Appointments are necessary, go to myturn.ca.gov.

COVID-19 vaccine appointments are also available at local pharmacies more details are here. Appointments for COVID-19 boosters can be made at myturn.ca.gov. If you would like to get a different booster from your initial vaccine series, call Tuolumne County’s COVID-19 Information line to arrange an appointment (209) 533-7440.

Holiday Gatherings The California Department of health’s recommendations for staying safe during the holidays is to celebrate in ways that don’t spread COVID-19 and to take steps to prevent its spread:

Get vaccinated. It’s the best way to protect others.

Keep gatherings small

If everyone at an indoor gathering is fully vaccinated, masks are optional

If your guests are unvaccinated or you don’t know their status, plan gatherings that are small, short, and outdoors.

Wear a mask over your nose and mouth:

When social distancing is not possible

When you might be around unvaccinated people, especially indoors

When around older individuals or people with medical conditions

When gathering inside, ventilate well. Open doors and windows, run HVAC systems, and install high-quality air filters.

Check local conditions. Your county may have stricter guidance than the state. Take extra precautions when local levels of virus transmission are high.

Activate CA Notify and ask your guests to do the same. CA Notify anonymously notifies individuals of a possible exposure.

Get tested if you have COVID-19 symptoms

Stay home if you are sick.

The State Public Health put out a statement about the omicron variant as detailed here. At this time, there are no identified cases in the United States. Our Coivd-19 information page is here.

County/Date

Active

New

Total Deaths Amador 11/29 40 36 3,778 57 Calaveras 11/30 31 20 4,359 89 Mariposa 11/30 29 3 1,601 18 Mono 11/30 103 6 1,664 5 Stanislaus 11/30 985 50 81,403 1,417 Tuolumne 11/30 76 21 7,866 141