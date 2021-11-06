2 New COVID-19 Deaths, More Vaccine Clinics, In Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County Public Health reports two new COVID-19 deaths a woman in her 80’s and a woman in her 90’s both unvaccinated.There have been 131 deaths in the county since the pandemic began with 33 last year.

COVID-19 Vaccine appointments and booster vaccine shots can be made through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. A Moderna COVID-19 clinic is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds Manzanita Building.

Public Health will be offering a Pfizer COVID vaccination clinic for 5 to 11 year-olds on the afternoons of Wednesday, November 10th and Friday, November 12th. Future clinics will also be opened on MyTurn.ca.gov as they are scheduled. CDC information about the approval for children is here. Specific Pfizer vaccine details are here. COVID-19 vaccine appointments are also available at local pharmacies more details are here. Appointments for COVID-19 boosters can also be made at myturn.ca.gov.

There were 23 new COVID-19 cases since yesterday’s report with one vaccinated. There are 16 fewer active cases today than yesterday, the 212 active cases include 12 who are hospitalized, one of those hospitalized is vaccinated.

Today’s newly reported cases had 6 cases age 17 or younger and 8 cases age 60 or older. New COVID-19 cases by gender and age: 2 girls and 1 boy ages 0 to 11, 3 boys 18 to 29, 2 men in their 30s, 1 man in their 40s, 1 woman and 2 men in their 50s, and 4 women in their 60s, 1 man in his 70s, and 2 women and 1 man in their 80s.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County decreased to 47.6 from 47.8 per 100,000 population yesterday. A total of 37 individuals were released from isolation today, in all 5,498 have been released from isolation. There have been 5,841 community cases and 1,620 inmate cases. Of Tuolumne County’s population eligible to be vaccinated 62% have been vaccinated. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports one active COVID-19 cases at the Sierra Conservation Center. The SCC manages 3,258 inmates including all the southern fire conservation camps.

Calaveras County Public Health reports 30 new cases since yesterday with active cases decreasing by 4 to 57, including three Covid hospitalizations. There are 9 new cases age 17 or younger and 6 new cases age 65 years old or older. Since the pandemic began Calaveras has had 681 Covid-19 positive children who are 17 and under and 701 Covid-19 positive people 65 and over. Calaveras has vaccinated 56.17% of their eligible population.

Calaveras Public Health and Dignity Health and Mark Twain Medical Center are collaborating for a Drive-Thru Flu Clinic at Calaveras High School in San Andreas on Saturday, November 6, as detailed here. Flu Shot Appointments can be scheduled through myturn.ca.gov/flu

COVID-19 Testing The LHI testing site at the fairgrounds has moved to a self-swabbing process. If you are 12 or older and are able to do the swabbing yourself, you will be instructed to do so. Self-swabbing had previously been optional but is now part of the regular testing protocol. Public health recommends if you believe you have been exposed to Covid, schedule an appointment to get tested 5 days after exposure and if you are having any symptoms, please get tested right away. The Tuolumne County State testing site is open 7 days a week beginning from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123 the same website and phone number can be used to schedule tests in other counties. Testing is also available through some pharmacies, at Rapid Care, the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

Free flu shots every Tuesday at the Tuolumne Public Health Department from 8:30-11:30 a.m. by appointment only. Call 209-533-7401 to schedule your appointment. Their office is located at 20111 Cedar Road North, Sonora, CA

Visit our Health Section , under the “Community” tab or keyword: health . All of our Coronavirus updates are here.