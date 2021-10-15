1 New COVID-19 Death, 31 New Cases In Tuolumne

Tuolumne County Public Health reports one new COVID-19 death, a woman in her 30s. There are 31 new COVID-19 cases since yesterday’s report, there are 167 active cases including 10 who are hospitalized.

Today’s newly reported cases include 10 cases age 17 or younger and 9 cases age 60 or older. The gender and age breakdown is; 1 girl and 1 boy age 0-11, 1 girl and 7 boys age 12-17, 1 woman age 18 to 29, 1 woman and 2 men age 30-39, 4 women and 1 man age 40 to 49, 2 women and 1 man age 50-59, 3 women and 5 men age 60 to 69, and 1 woman age 80 to 89. This week there have been 34 cases age 17 or younger and 44 newly identified Tuolumne County residents age 60 and older. Tuesday it was noted public health epidemiology and infection control teams were coordinating with a local care facility to mitigate an outbreak among residents and staff.

Of today’s 31 new community cases, 24 were unvaccinated, and 7 were vaccinated. The woman who died was vaccinated. There have been 108 deaths of Tuolumne County residents due to COVID-19, all but three were unvaccinated, the other two were a man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County is up to 35.6 from 35.1 per 100,000 population yesterday. A total of 42 were released from isolation since yesterday, in all 4,996 have been released from isolation. There have been 5,271 community cases, and 1,620 inmate cases. Of Tuolumne’s population eligible to be vaccinated 60% have been vaccinated. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports 2 active COVID-19 cases at the Sierra Conservation Center. The SCC manages 3,284 inmates including all the southern fire conservation camps. The CDCR reports 1,646 resolved covid cases at the SCC and no deaths.

Public Health says, “There are positive actions we can take to protect ourselves and those around us from illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19. Vaccination is the most important step we can take to reduce the spread of disease, and reduce the impact to our healthcare system. In addition, the continued practice of other preventive actions like wearing a mask in public, keeping your distance, avoiding crowds, washing hands, cleaning surfaces, and staying home when sick will help slow the spread of the virus.”

This Week’s Overview (Oct 8 – Oct 15) Tuolumne reported a total of 145 new cases down from 184 last week and Calaveras has reported 47 new cases so far, Friday’s numbers are not in yet. This week there were three Covid deaths of residents reported in Tuolumne County and five so far in Calaveras.

COVID-19 Testing Public health recommends if you believe you have been exposed to Covid, schedule an appointment to get tested 5 days after exposure and if you are having any symptoms, please get tested right away. The Tuolumne County State testing site is open 7 days a week beginning from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123 the same website and phone number can be used to schedule tests in other counties. Testing is also available through some pharmacies, at Rapid Care, the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 Vaccines appointments Thursday, October 14th, a Pfizer vaccination clinic will be held at the Black Oak Casino Resort in Tuolumne, 10 AM to 12 PM and 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM appointments can be made through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. COVID-19 vaccine appointments are also available at local pharmacies as detailed here.

Tuolumne Schools Superintendent Cathy Parker’s update about COVID-19 Vaccines for students is here.