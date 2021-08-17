4 New COVID-19 Deaths In Tuolumne, 44 New Cases

Active COVID-19 Cases October thru Aug 17, 2021 View Photo

Tuolumne Public Health reports four new COVID-19 deaths since yesterday, a man in his 20s, a woman in her 60s, a man in his 70s, and a man in his 80s. The male in his 80s was fully vaccinated (Moderna) with underlying health conditions, the three others were unvaccinated. The Public Health team offers its condolences to the families and friends of the individuals.

Public Health is reporting 44 new community cases since yesterday. There are 282 active community cases including 16 who are now hospitalized. The active cases decreased 125 from 407 active cases yesterday. Interim Health Officer, Dr. Eric Sergienko, noted Friday that state modeling indicates that the numbers will likely continue to increase in the Mother Lode region until sometime between August 20-22, and then hopefully start to level off, as reported here.

Calaveras County Public Health Calaveras reports 34 new Covid cases since yesterday, 166 active cases, and two active hospitalizations. Eight of the cases are age 0-17 and there are five new cases in individuals 65 years and older. Since the pandemic began they have had 294 Covid-19 positive people who are 17 and under and 506 Covid-19 positive people 65 and over. Calaveras’s highest active cases peaked at 123 during the first COVID-19 surge in December/January.

Tuolumne Testing The State testing site, currently at Tuolumne Memorial Hall is open until to 7 PM today. Tomorrow, Wednesday, Aug. 18th the testing site will move back to the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora and open at 10 AM, after that the Fairgrounds site plans to be open every day from 7 AM to 7 PM. Due to increased demand, appointments should be made rather than walking in. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. Testing is also available through Rapid Care or the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

Vaccine Appointments in Calaveras, Tuolumne or Mariposa can be made at local pharmacies and through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. Anyone 12 and older is eligible for the COVID vaccine, Pfizer is approved for anyone over age 12. If you have questions about MyTurn and the registration process, call Tuolumne Public Health at 533-7440 or email Health@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov

Tuolumne Report Continues The total current case rate, a 14-day rolling average for Tuolumne County is 51.4 per 100,000 population. The case rate for vaccinated individuals is 13.9 and for unvaccinated is 83.6.

The gender and age breakdown for the 44 community cases is; 1 girl and 4 boys age 0-11, 1 girl and 1 boy age 12-17, 3 women and 6 men age 18-29, 2 women and 6 men age 30-39, 2 women and 7 men age 40-49, 3 women and 3 men age 50-59, 2 women and 1 man age 60-69, 1 woman age 70 to 79 and 1 woman age 80-89.

Six of the new cases were vaccinated, 5 with Moderna and 1 with Pfizer. Out of 953 cases, since June 15 when the first vaccinated individual was reported to have a break-through Covid infection, 98 total have been identified.

A total of 22,157 Tuolumne residents are fully vaccinated and 3,763 are partially vaccinated. The vaccination rate is 53% of eligible people in Tuolumne, those age 12 and older.

The California department of corrections reports 35 active cases at the Sierra Conservation Center (SCC). A total of 1,529 inmate cases have been resolved which includes all southern fire camps.

The California Department of Public Health and local County Health Department issued masking guidance for universal masking indoors as detailed here. Information and guidance on isolation and quarantine is available at https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/Guidance-on-Isolation-and-Quarantine-for-COVID-19-Contact-Tracing.aspx Guidelines for self-care and more tips from the CDC are here.

Calaveras Public Health shares “The best way to keep yourself and others safe from COVID-19 is to: Get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as you can, wear a face mask that covers your nose and mouth to help protect yourself and others, stay six feet apart from others who don’t live with you, avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces, wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer to get rid of germs on your hands. Symptoms can appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. The symptoms of COVID-19 include: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea. Look for emergency warning signs for COVID-19. If someone is showing signs, seek emergency care immediately: trouble breathing, new confusion or weakness, bluish lips or face, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, inability to wake or stay awake.”

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 8/16 191 91 2,325 41 Calaveras 8/17 166 34 2,590 61 Mariposa 8/16 65 26 662 7 Mono 8/17 51 0 1,127 5 Stanislaus 8/17 2,305 363 62,883 1,109 Tuolumne 8/17 282 44 5,192 82 For other county-level statistics view our page here.