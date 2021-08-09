73 COVID-19 Cases Since Friday, 8 Past Results Confirmed As The Delta Variant

Sonora, CA – Public Health states today they received 8 results from Whole Genome Sequencing of COVID test samples and all results were the Delta Variant. No further details were released.

Tuolumne County Public Health is reporting 73 new cases. A total of 41 community cases Saturday and 32 today including 5 Sierra Conservation Center inmates. There are 280 active cases including 21 who are hospitalized. On Friday Public health recommended all gatherings be postponed and strongly recommend that gatherings of more than fifty be postponed. They state “The larger the gathering, the greater the risk that someone in the group will be transmitting the virus. If it is not possible to postpone, consider measures to mitigate the risk. Vaccination, testing, wearing of masks, reduced group size, and moving events outdoors all help reduce the risk.”

Public health further stresses, “If you receive a positive test result, please isolate at home and our Public Health team will reach out to you as soon as possible.” For information and guidance on isolation and quarantine, they recommend the guide at https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/Guidance-on-Isolation-and-Quarantine-for-COVID-19-Contact-Tracing.aspx Guidelines for self-care and more tips from the CDC are here.

The gender and age breakdown for the 68 community cases is; 1 female and 3 males age 0-11, 4 females and 2 males age 12-17, 8 females and 6 males age 18-29, 7 females and 9 males age 30-39, 6 females and 6 males age 40-49, 3 females and 4 males age 50-59, 3 females and 3 males age 60-69, and 3 males age 80 to 89.

A total of 4 of the new cases were vaccinated, 3 with Moderna, 1 with Pfizer. Out of 650 cases, since June 15 when the first vaccinated individual was reported to have a break-through Covid infection, 63 total have been identified; 33 Moderna, 19 Pfizer, 5 J&J, 2 not identified and 2 others partially vaccinated. Public health notes that 72% of the vaccine doses administered by Public Health have been the Moderna vaccine. They state “The small number of cases among vaccinated individuals does not necessarily demonstrate a lesser level of protection of one vaccine over another.”

A total of 21,987 Tuolumne residents are fully vaccinated and 3,573 are partially vaccinated. The vaccination rate is 52% of eligible people in Tuolumne, those age 12 and older.

The California department of corrections reports 112 active cases at the Sierra Conservation Center (SCC). A total of 68% of the 3,310 inmates the prison manages, which includes all southern fire camps, are fully vaccinated and 1,441 inmate cases have been resolved. There have been no deaths due to Coivd-19 and 1,446 resolved cases.

The State testing site at the Tuolumne Memorial Hall is open Sundays to Tuesdays from 7 A.M. to 7 P.M. (closed Wed-Thu.) The site is in the process of being relocated to Sonora this month. Tuolumne Public Health says they will release more information as details are confirmed. Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are accepted. Please note that the site may close briefly for meal breaks. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. Testing is also available through Rapid Care or the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contacting your healthcare provider.

Vaccine appointments can be made at local pharmacies and through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. Anyone 12 and older is eligible for the COVID vaccine, Pfizer is approved for children ages 12 to 17. If you have questions about MyTurn and the registration process, call Tuolumne Public Health at 533-7440 or email Health@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov

Public Health continues to strongly encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated, as the most important step to reduce the spread of disease and prevent serious illness and death. The California Department of Public Health and local County Health Department issued masking guidance for universal masking indoors as detailed here. Adventist Health detailed their response to the situation here. Tuolumne County has reinstated the mask mandate for those entering its county government buildings detailed here.

Calaveras reports 37 new cases since Friday, 90 active cases, and two hospitalizations. Four of the cases are age 0-17 and there are two new cases in individuals 65 years and older. Since the pandemic began they have had 262 Covid-19 positive people who are 17 and under and 480 Covid-19 positive people 65 and over. Their highest active cases peaked at 123. Mariposa has 28 new cases, 68 active cases, and four hospitalizations. Mariposa’s highest active case count from the previous surge was 54 on January 4th. There were 55 active cases last Friday.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 8/8 158 88 2,151 39 Calaveras 8/9 90 37 2,426 58 Mariposa 8/9 68 28 587 7 Mono 8/9 34 15 1,103 5 Stanislaus 8/9 1,523 556 60,877 1,100 Tuolumne 8/9 280 32 4,889 73 For other county-level statistics view our page here.